BioVie Inc is a company developing innovative drug therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions including liver disease and neurological and neuro-degenerative disorders and certain cancers. The company is currently focused on developing and commercializing BIV201, a novel investigational approach to the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. BIV201 has the potential to improve the health of thousands of patients suffering from life-threatening complications of liver cirrhosis due to hepatitis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and alcoholism. The company recently acquired the assets of NeurMedix Inc including NE3107 that inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFB.