|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.220
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BioVie’s space includes: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO).
The latest price target for BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BIVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 710.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) is $3.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BioVie.
BioVie’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BioVie.
BioVie is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.