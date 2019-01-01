QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
BioVie Inc is a company developing innovative drug therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions including liver disease and neurological and neuro-degenerative disorders and certain cancers. The company is currently focused on developing and commercializing BIV201, a novel investigational approach to the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. BIV201 has the potential to improve the health of thousands of patients suffering from life-threatening complications of liver cirrhosis due to hepatitis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and alcoholism. The company recently acquired the assets of NeurMedix Inc including NE3107 that inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFB.

BioVie Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioVie (BIVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioVie's (BIVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioVie (BIVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BIVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 710.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioVie (BIVI)?

A

The stock price for BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) is $3.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioVie (BIVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioVie.

Q

When is BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) reporting earnings?

A

BioVie’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is BioVie (BIVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioVie.

Q

What sector and industry does BioVie (BIVI) operate in?

A

BioVie is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.