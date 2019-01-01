QQQ
Range
16.84 - 17.08
Vol / Avg.
79.7K/227.9K
Div / Yield
1.4/8.25%
52 Wk
16.94 - 20.26
Mkt Cap
814.6M
Payout Ratio
36.9
Open
17
P/E
6.71
Shares
47.9M
Outstanding
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund is organized as a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

DoubleLine Yield Opp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DoubleLine Yield Opp (DLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DoubleLine Yield Opp (NYSE: DLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DoubleLine Yield Opp's (DLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DoubleLine Yield Opp.

Q

What is the target price for DoubleLine Yield Opp (DLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DoubleLine Yield Opp

Q

Current Stock Price for DoubleLine Yield Opp (DLY)?

A

The stock price for DoubleLine Yield Opp (NYSE: DLY) is $16.99 last updated Today at 7:08:23 PM.

Q

Does DoubleLine Yield Opp (DLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is DoubleLine Yield Opp (NYSE:DLY) reporting earnings?

A

DoubleLine Yield Opp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DoubleLine Yield Opp (DLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DoubleLine Yield Opp.

Q

What sector and industry does DoubleLine Yield Opp (DLY) operate in?

A

DoubleLine Yield Opp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.