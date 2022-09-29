Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 930 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was FedNat Holding FNHC .

. Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 54.56% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 54.56% to hit its new 52-week low. Abbott Laboratories ABT 's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.01% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Microsoft MSFT shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $234.41.

shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $234.41. JPMorgan Chase JPM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $104.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $104.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%. Broadcom AVGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $451.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $451.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.76%. Abbott Laboratories ABT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $97.56. Shares traded up 0.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $97.56. Shares traded up 0.01%. Oracle ORCL shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.36.

shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.36. Qualcomm QCOM shares moved down 3.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $113.98, drifting down 3.0%.

shares moved down 3.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $113.98, drifting down 3.0%. AT&T T shares hit a yearly low of $15.49. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.49. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Intel INTC shares moved down 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.23, drifting down 2.86%.

shares moved down 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.23, drifting down 2.86%. HSBC Holdings HSBC stock hit a yearly low of $25.63. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.63. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares set a new yearly low of $64.11 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $64.11 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session. S&P Global SPGI stock hit $308.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.37%.

stock hit $308.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.37%. American Tower AMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $212.72. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $212.72. The stock was down 2.94% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.68. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.68. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. BlackRock BLK shares set a new yearly low of $567.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $567.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Citigroup C shares set a new yearly low of $42.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $42.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. Sony Group SONY stock set a new 52-week low of $64.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $64.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.84%. Estee Lauder Cos EL shares hit a yearly low of $221.78. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $221.78. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Mondelez International MDLZ shares made a new 52-week low of $56.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $56.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day. Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock set a new 52-week low of $40.26 on Thursday, moving down 3.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $40.26 on Thursday, moving down 3.41%. Colgate-Palmolive CL shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.19.

shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.19. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares fell to $47.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.

shares fell to $47.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%. Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares set a new yearly low of $4.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. Equinix EQIX stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $559.53.

stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $559.53. Public Storage PSA shares hit a yearly low of $284.01. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $284.01. The stock was down 2.01% on the session. Lam Research LRCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $364.23. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $364.23. The stock was down 3.92% on the session. Moderna MRNA shares moved down 4.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $115.03, drifting down 4.42%.

shares moved down 4.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $115.03, drifting down 4.42%. Moody's MCO stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $244.65.

stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $244.65. TC Energy TRP shares set a new 52-week low of $40.67. The stock traded down 4.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $40.67. The stock traded down 4.86%. Roper Technologies ROP shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $364.90.

shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $364.90. Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%. Banco Santander SAN stock hit $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.54%.

stock hit $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.54%. Realty Income O stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.73%. American Intl Gr AIG shares set a new yearly low of $47.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $47.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Shopify SHOP shares were down 7.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.02.

shares were down 7.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.02. IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares made a new 52-week low of $180.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $180.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. SBA Communications SBAC stock hit $281.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%.

stock hit $281.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%. Welltower OP WELL shares made a new 52-week low of $62.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $62.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.49% for the day. Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.08.

shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.08. Alcon ALC shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $31.68. Shares traded down 3.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $31.68. Shares traded down 3.98%. Prudential PUK shares moved down 2.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.92, drifting down 2.43%.

shares moved down 2.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.92, drifting down 2.43%. Wipro WIT stock hit a yearly low of $4.70. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.70. The stock was down 3.18% for the day. AvalonBay Communities AVB shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $180.16.

shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $180.16. Dell Technologies DELL shares set a new yearly low of $34.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session. HP HPQ shares hit a yearly low of $24.73. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.73. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Equity Residential EQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%. First Republic Bank FRC stock hit $131.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.

stock hit $131.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%. CRH CRH shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.22, drifting down 2.04%.

shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.22, drifting down 2.04%. Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF stock set a new 52-week low of $91.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $91.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.51%. CBRE Group CBRE shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.74.

shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.74. Fifth Third Bancorp FITB stock drifted down 2.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.19.

stock drifted down 2.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.19. Equifax EFX shares reached a new 52-week low of $168.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $168.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.46%. Weyerhaeuser WY stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.36. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.36. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. McCormick & Co MKC stock hit a yearly low of $73.70. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $73.70. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Rogers Communications RCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%. Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. Fortis FTS stock hit $39.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.77%.

stock hit $39.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.77%. Telefonica TEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.19 and moving down 2.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.19 and moving down 2.55%. Fox FOXA shares moved down 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.44, drifting down 2.48%.

shares moved down 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.44, drifting down 2.48%. Sun Communities SUI shares set a new yearly low of $133.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $133.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. ArcelorMittal MT stock hit a yearly low of $19.25. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.25. The stock was down 1.16% for the day. Essex Property Trust ESS shares made a new 52-week low of $236.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $236.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.12% for the day. Deutsche Bank DB shares moved down 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 3.07%.

shares moved down 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 3.07%. Ball BALL stock set a new 52-week low of $47.00 on Thursday, moving down 3.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $47.00 on Thursday, moving down 3.71%. KeyCorp KEY shares moved down 1.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.74, drifting down 1.3%.

shares moved down 1.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.74, drifting down 1.3%. Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $88.53 and moving down 3.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $88.53 and moving down 3.54%. W.P. Carey WPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%. United Microelectronics UMC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%. Paramount Global PARAA shares were down 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.43.

shares were down 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.43. Avantor AVTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.8%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.8%. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.95, drifting down 2.04%.

shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.95, drifting down 2.04%. Corebridge Financial CRBG shares fell to $19.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.47%.

shares fell to $19.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.47%. Akamai Technologies AKAM shares set a new 52-week low of $80.06. The stock traded down 1.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $80.06. The stock traded down 1.51%. Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new yearly low of $116.77 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $116.77 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. Telefonica Brasil VIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.38. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.38. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Bunge BG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $80.41. Shares traded down 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $80.41. Shares traded down 2.34%. Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.88 and moving down 3.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.88 and moving down 3.56%. VF VFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was down 3.49% on the session. KB Financial Group KB stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.52. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.52. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Warner Music Group WMG stock drifted down 3.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.88.

stock drifted down 3.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.88. Tradeweb Markets TW shares set a new 52-week low of $57.42. The stock traded down 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $57.42. The stock traded down 0.2%. Boston Properties BXP shares fell to $73.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.

shares fell to $73.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%. Kimco Realty KIM stock set a new 52-week low of $17.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.76%. Franklin Resources BEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.11. Shares traded down 3.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.11. Shares traded down 3.8%. Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares made a new 52-week low of $53.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $53.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day. Polestar Automotive PSNY shares hit a yearly low of $5.12. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.12. The stock was down 4.93% on the session. CarMax KMX shares made a new 52-week low of $66.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 22.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $66.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 22.73% for the day. XPeng XPEV shares made a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.45% for the day. Credit Suisse Group CS stock hit $3.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.8%.

stock hit $3.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.8%. Western Digital WDC stock hit a yearly low of $31.56. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.56. The stock was down 3.71% for the day. Nomura Holdings NMR shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.26.

shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.26. Regency Centers REG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $51.97. Shares traded down 2.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $51.97. Shares traded down 2.32%. Ally Financial ALLY shares fell to $27.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.

shares fell to $27.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%. Eastman Chemical EMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.91. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.91. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. Rexford Industrial Realty REXR shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.13.

shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.13. Ares Capital ARCC stock hit $16.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%.

stock hit $16.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%. Qorvo QRVO shares made a new 52-week low of $80.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $80.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $16.58. The stock traded down 2.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.58. The stock traded down 2.88%. Lumen Technologies LUMN stock drifted down 4.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.28.

stock drifted down 4.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.28. Liberty Global LBTYA shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.63.

shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.63. Annaly Capital Management NLY shares moved down 8.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.19, drifting down 8.91%.

shares moved down 8.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.19, drifting down 8.91%. BorgWarner BWA shares made a new 52-week low of $31.14 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $31.14 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.61% for the day. Jones Lang LaSalle JLL shares made a new 52-week low of $147.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $147.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.54% for the day. Zillow Gr ZG stock hit $28.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%.

stock hit $28.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock set a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%. Zillow Gr Z stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $28.43 and moving down 2.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $28.43 and moving down 2.76%. Caesars Entertainment CZR shares hit a yearly low of $31.57. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $31.57. The stock was down 6.42% on the session. UiPath PATH stock drifted down 4.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12.

stock drifted down 4.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12. Invesco IVZ shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.99.

shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.99. Clarivate CLVT stock set a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday, moving down 2.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday, moving down 2.57%. Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares set a new yearly low of $28.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.6%. EastGroup Props EGP shares reached a new 52-week low of $139.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $139.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.25%. Organon OGN stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Thursday, moving down 2.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Thursday, moving down 2.16%. Lithia Motors LAD shares set a new yearly low of $209.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $209.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session. Lufax Holding LU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.60 and moving down 10.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.60 and moving down 10.03%. Apartment Income REIT AIRC shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.44.

shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.44. Arrow Electronics ARW shares hit a yearly low of $91.17. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $91.17. The stock was down 2.97% on the session. BanColombia CIB stock drifted down 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.97.

stock drifted down 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.97. KT KT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.20. Shares traded down 1.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.20. Shares traded down 1.8%. Starwood Property Trust STWD shares moved down 8.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.30, drifting down 8.14%.

shares moved down 8.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.30, drifting down 8.14%. Newell Brands NWL shares set a new yearly low of $13.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Gentex GNTX shares fell to $23.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.92%.

shares fell to $23.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.92%. Credit Acceptance CACC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $425.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $425.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.08%. DXC Technology DXC shares fell to $22.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%.

shares fell to $22.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%. Stifel Financial SF stock set a new 52-week low of $51.73 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $51.73 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%. Woori Financial Group WF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.61. Shares traded down 2.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.61. Shares traded down 2.42%. Envista Holdings NVST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%. Brixmor Property Group BRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.62 and moving down 4.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.62 and moving down 4.31%. Cable One CABO stock set a new 52-week low of $879.23 on Thursday, moving down 0.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $879.23 on Thursday, moving down 0.49%. Stag Industrial STAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $27.71. Shares traded down 2.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $27.71. Shares traded down 2.98%. MP Materials MP stock hit $26.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.59%.

stock hit $26.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.59%. Woodward WWD shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $79.26.

shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $79.26. FS KKR Capital FSK stock drifted down 5.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.95.

stock drifted down 5.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.95. Axalta Coating Sys AXTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.57%. AGNC Investment AGNC stock hit a yearly low of $8.39. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.39. The stock was down 5.87% for the day. Valvoline VVV shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41. The stock traded down 2.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41. The stock traded down 2.66%. Rayonier RYN shares made a new 52-week low of $29.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day. Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.58%. Teladoc Health TDOC shares made a new 52-week low of $26.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day. Grifols GRFS shares hit a yearly low of $6.02. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.02. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. Owl Rock Capital ORCC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.42. Shares traded down 7.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.42. Shares traded down 7.19%. Blue Owl Cap OWL stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.19. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.19. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Element Solutions ESI stock hit a yearly low of $16.07. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.07. The stock was down 3.07% for the day. Playtika Holding PLTK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.41 and moving down 2.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.41 and moving down 2.51%. Terreno Realty TRNO shares set a new 52-week low of $51.87. The stock traded down 2.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $51.87. The stock traded down 2.75%. Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares made a new 52-week low of $35.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $35.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day. Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares fell to $89.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.22%.

shares fell to $89.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.22%. Wayfair W stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.29%. OneMain Holdings OMF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $28.77. Shares traded down 1.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $28.77. Shares traded down 1.76%. Independence Realty Trust IRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%. Rithm Capital RITM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.14 and moving down 4.72%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.14 and moving down 4.72%. Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock hit $14.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.

stock hit $14.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%. ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00. The stock traded down 1.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00. The stock traded down 1.64%. Madison Square Garden MSGS stock hit a yearly low of $137.28. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $137.28. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day. Community Bank System CBU shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $60.80.

shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $60.80. Amedisys AMED stock set a new 52-week low of $98.06 on Thursday, moving down 1.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $98.06 on Thursday, moving down 1.9%. Phillips Edison PECO stock set a new 52-week low of $27.30 on Thursday, moving down 2.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.30 on Thursday, moving down 2.74%. Azenta AZTA shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.41.

shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.41. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock set a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Thursday, moving down 1.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Thursday, moving down 1.16%. Flowserve FLS shares made a new 52-week low of $23.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day. Douglas Emmett DEI stock drifted down 4.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.54.

stock drifted down 4.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.54. Enstar Gr ESGR stock hit a yearly low of $175.43. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $175.43. The stock was down 2.32% for the day. Companhia Siderurgica SID shares set a new yearly low of $2.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. GATX GATX shares made a new 52-week low of $86.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $86.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.31.

stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.31. PVH PVH shares set a new 52-week low of $45.56. The stock traded down 3.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $45.56. The stock traded down 3.94%. LG Display Co LPL shares moved down 3.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 3.59%.

shares moved down 3.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 3.59%. Kohl's KSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.15. Shares traded down 3.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.15. Shares traded down 3.93%. ALLETE ALE shares set a new yearly low of $51.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $51.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT shares fell to $10.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.23%.

shares fell to $10.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.23%. Galapagos GLPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.78%. BlackBerry BB shares were down 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68.

shares were down 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68. Walker & Dunlop WD shares fell to $82.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.

shares fell to $82.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%. Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock hit $9.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.

stock hit $9.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%. Essential Props Realty EPRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.34%. PacWest Banc PACW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.26. Shares traded down 2.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.26. Shares traded down 2.67%. Howard Hughes HHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $53.19 and moving down 2.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $53.19 and moving down 2.96%. Equity Commonwealth EQC shares set a new 52-week low of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.56%. Vontier VNT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55. The stock traded down 3.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55. The stock traded down 3.19%. NCR NCR shares were down 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.21.

shares were down 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.21. EPR Props EPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.58 and moving down 6.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.58 and moving down 6.39%. Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock hit $22.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.8%.

stock hit $22.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.8%. Independent Bank Gr IBTX stock drifted down 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.01.

stock drifted down 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.01. Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.43%. Altice USA ATUS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.99%. Hanesbrands HBI shares hit a yearly low of $7.25. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.25. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Main Street Capital MAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $33.57 on Thursday, moving down 4.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.57 on Thursday, moving down 4.62%. Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock hit a yearly low of $10.98. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.98. The stock was down 4.36% for the day. Hannon Armstrong HASI stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.67. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.67. The stock was down 7.16% on the session. Papa John's International PZZA shares hit a yearly low of $71.30. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $71.30. The stock was down 4.51% on the session. Enovis ENOV shares hit a yearly low of $45.42. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $45.42. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. MGE Energy MGEE stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.45%. Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.94. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.94. The stock was down 5.26% on the session. Nomad Foods NOMD shares moved down 5.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16, drifting down 5.55%.

shares moved down 5.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16, drifting down 5.55%. Outfront Media OUT shares were down 4.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.97.

shares were down 4.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.97. Prospect Capital PSEC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.53% for the day. YETI Holdings YETI stock hit a yearly low of $28.64. The stock was down 4.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.64. The stock was down 4.83% for the day. Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 12.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 12.32% for the day. TransAlta TAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%. Matson MATX shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.00.

shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.00. Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $97.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $97.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.35%. Blackbaud BLKB stock drifted down 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.54.

stock drifted down 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.54. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares were down 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.04.

shares were down 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.04. Patterson Cos PDCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.87. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.87. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Brink's BCO shares set a new yearly low of $48.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $48.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session. Polestar Automotive PSNYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.18%. Fisker FSR stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 4.41% for the day. Group 1 Automotive GPI stock set a new 52-week low of $136.16 on Thursday, moving down 10.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $136.16 on Thursday, moving down 10.41%. JetBlue Airways JBLU stock hit $6.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%.

stock hit $6.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%. Virtu Financial VIRT shares set a new 52-week low of $20.86. The stock traded down 3.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.86. The stock traded down 3.16%. Xerox Holdings XRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.14%. Brady BRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.7%. Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO stock hit $9.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.02%.

stock hit $9.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.02%. Sotera Health SHC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. WeWork WE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 7.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 7.76%. ESAB ESAB stock hit a yearly low of $32.36. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.36. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. Calamos Strategic Total CSQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Central Garden & Pet CENT stock hit $35.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%.

stock hit $35.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%. Pebblebrook Hotel PEB shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.24.

shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.24. FormFactor FORM stock drifted down 2.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.91.

stock drifted down 2.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.91. IHS Holding IHS shares set a new yearly low of $5.66 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.66 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 5.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 5.0%. Reaves Utility Income UTG shares set a new yearly low of $27.89 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.89 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session. Hayward Holdings HAYW stock hit a yearly low of $8.79. The stock was down 5.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.79. The stock was down 5.2% for the day. Life Time Group Hldgs LTH shares hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares moved down 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.31, drifting down 1.37%.

shares moved down 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.31, drifting down 1.37%. Artisan Partners Asset APAM shares set a new 52-week low of $27.75. The stock traded down 3.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.75. The stock traded down 3.17%. Seacoast Banking SBCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $30.20 and moving down 0.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $30.20 and moving down 0.55%. Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares set a new 52-week low of $33.75. The stock traded down 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.75. The stock traded down 2.5%. Energizer Holdings ENR shares were down 4.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.06.

shares were down 4.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.06. CI Financial CIXX stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 6.26% for the day. Nu Skin Enterprises NUS shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.99, drifting down 2.23%.

shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.99, drifting down 2.23%. Retail Opportunity ROIC shares fell to $13.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.

shares fell to $13.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%. Arconic ARNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.05%. Gentherm THRM stock set a new 52-week low of $49.77 on Thursday, moving down 6.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.77 on Thursday, moving down 6.57%. CarGurus CARG stock set a new 52-week low of $13.66 on Thursday, moving down 4.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.66 on Thursday, moving down 4.18%. TechTarget TTGT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $56.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $56.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%. Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG stock drifted down 10.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77.

stock drifted down 10.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77. Upstart Hldgs UPST stock set a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Thursday, moving down 9.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Thursday, moving down 9.3%. Dana DAN shares fell to $11.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.13%.

shares fell to $11.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.13%. AMC Entertainment APE stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 7.45% for the day. RLJ Lodging RLJ stock hit $9.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.64%.

stock hit $9.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.64%. Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.98.

shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.98. Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.72. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.72. The stock was down 2.55% on the session. RLX Technology RLX shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Nikola NKLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.73%. Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock was down 1.84% on the session. Mercury General MCY stock set a new 52-week low of $28.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%. Madison Square Garden MSGE shares made a new 52-week low of $45.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $45.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day. Hope Bancorp HOPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.94. Shares traded down 3.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.94. Shares traded down 3.7%. Diamondrock Hospitality DRH shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 4.61% on the session. Washington REIT WRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.78%. Oatly Group OTLY shares fell to $2.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.89%.

shares fell to $2.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.89%. Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock hit a yearly low of $17.80. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.80. The stock was down 4.6% for the day. Pactiv Evergreen PTVE shares were down 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.31.

shares were down 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.31. Hercules Capital HTGC shares hit a yearly low of $11.69. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.69. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.29. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.29. The stock was down 4.24% on the session. Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares set a new 52-week low of $12.64. The stock traded down 12.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.64. The stock traded down 12.36%. Provident Finl Services PFS stock hit $19.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%.

stock hit $19.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%. Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares set a new yearly low of $20.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. Veritex Holdings VBTX shares hit a yearly low of $26.50. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $26.50. The stock was down 3.04% on the session. Westamerica Bancorp WABC stock set a new 52-week low of $53.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $53.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%. Newmark Group NMRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving down 4.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving down 4.21%. Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares set a new 52-week low of $43.78. The stock traded down 0.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $43.78. The stock traded down 0.85%. Easterly Government Props DEA stock hit a yearly low of $15.32. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.32. The stock was down 2.02% for the day. Sandstorm Gold SAND shares set a new yearly low of $4.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session. BlackRock Science BSTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%. Triumph Bancorp TBK shares hit a yearly low of $55.31. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $55.31. The stock was down 2.94% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.55. Shares traded down 2.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.55. Shares traded down 2.22%. BlackRock ESG ECAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.9%. Gray Television GTN shares moved down 4.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.18, drifting down 4.99%.

shares moved down 4.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.18, drifting down 4.99%. C3.ai AI shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session. Sixth Street Specialty TSLX shares set a new yearly low of $16.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. MillerKnoll MLKN stock set a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Thursday, moving down 12.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Thursday, moving down 12.71%. Perimeter Solutions PRM shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.54%. PRA Group PRAA shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session. Marcus & Millichap MMI shares fell to $31.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.

shares fell to $31.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%. Wallbox WBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.1%. OSI Systems OSIS shares moved down 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $72.02, drifting down 1.34%.

shares moved down 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $72.02, drifting down 1.34%. B&G Foods BGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.98. Shares traded down 6.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.98. Shares traded down 6.13%. InterDigital IDCC shares set a new 52-week low of $40.64. The stock traded down 2.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $40.64. The stock traded down 2.29%. Two Harbors Investment TWO shares fell to $3.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.46%.

shares fell to $3.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.46%. Medifast MED shares hit a yearly low of $107.44. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $107.44. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.69%. Chimera Investment CIM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 16.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 16.42%. Virtus Investment VRTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $160.57. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $160.57. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. Apollo Comml Real Est ARI stock hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 11.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 11.95% for the day. Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares fell to $8.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.

shares fell to $8.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%. LendingClub LC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91. The stock traded down 4.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91. The stock traded down 4.48%. NexPoint Residential NXRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.84%. KKR Real Estate Finance KREF stock drifted down 7.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.24.

stock drifted down 7.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.24. Ladder Cap LADR shares moved down 8.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 8.51%.

shares moved down 8.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 8.51%. Ready Capital RC shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 9.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 9.86%. Danaos DAC stock set a new 52-week low of $53.54 on Thursday, moving down 4.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $53.54 on Thursday, moving down 4.6%. HNI HNI shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.55.

shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.55. Encore Capital Gr ECPG stock drifted down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.12.

stock drifted down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.12. Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 1.05%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 1.05%. Global Net Lease GNL shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.42%. Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.11%. Usana Health Sciences USNA shares hit a yearly low of $55.70. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $55.70. The stock was down 2.03% on the session. GrafTech International EAF stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.07. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.07. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. Costamare CMRE shares fell to $8.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%.

shares fell to $8.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%. Alexander's ALX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $205.00 and moving down 2.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $205.00 and moving down 2.4%. BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares fell to $8.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.

shares fell to $8.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%. ProAssurance PRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.75. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.75. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Paysafe PSFE shares moved down 6.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 6.21%.

shares moved down 6.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 6.21%. Membership Collective MCG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 5.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 5.2%. Banc of California BANC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.10. Shares traded down 1.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.10. Shares traded down 1.28%. Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.59%. Customers Bancorp CUBI shares fell to $29.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%.

shares fell to $29.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%. Franchise Group FRG stock hit a yearly low of $23.77. The stock was down 9.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.77. The stock was down 9.0% for the day. Radius Global Infr RADI stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 5.63% on the session. Kaiser Aluminum KALU shares moved down 2.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.24, drifting down 2.7%.

shares moved down 2.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.24, drifting down 2.7%. E W Scripps SSP shares fell to $11.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.1%.

shares fell to $11.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.1%. Omega Flex OFLX shares moved down 3.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $92.20, drifting down 3.83%.

shares moved down 3.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $92.20, drifting down 3.83%. Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.14 and moving down 1.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.14 and moving down 1.36%. Blackrock Credit BTZ shares made a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day. Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares hit a yearly low of $10.55. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.55. The stock was down 10.91% on the session. Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit $1.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.05%.

stock hit $1.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.05%. Saul Centers BFS shares hit a yearly low of $36.73. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.73. The stock was down 3.32% on the session. Primoris Services PRIM shares set a new 52-week low of $15.90. The stock traded down 4.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.90. The stock traded down 4.35%. QCR Hldgs QCRH stock hit $50.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.

stock hit $50.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%. Shenandoah SHEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.02 and moving down 3.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.02 and moving down 3.7%. Himax Technologies HIMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.87 and moving down 3.73%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.87 and moving down 3.73%. Greenbrier Companies GBX shares set a new 52-week low of $24.69. The stock traded down 3.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.69. The stock traded down 3.22%. Orion Engineered Carbons OEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.27%. BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was down 9.13% on the session. New York Mortgage Trust NYMT shares fell to $2.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.39%.

shares fell to $2.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.39%. Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock drifted down 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.70.

stock drifted down 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.70. Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Bain Capital Specialty BCSF shares hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 6.7% on the session. Community Healthcare CHCT shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.46.

shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.46. iStar STAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.88. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.88. The stock was down 6.07% on the session. Steelcase SCS shares moved down 4.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.62, drifting down 4.71%.

shares moved down 4.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.62, drifting down 4.71%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%. Cellebrite DI CLBT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.91. Shares traded down 4.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.91. Shares traded down 4.12%. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.65. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.65. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC shares fell to $6.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.5%.

shares fell to $6.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.5%. Conduent CNDT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.33. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.33. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Astec Industries ASTE stock hit a yearly low of $31.04. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.04. The stock was down 2.96% for the day. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.52% for the day. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock hit $10.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%.

stock hit $10.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%. Accel Entertainment ACEL stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.65.

stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.65. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.62%. Univest Financial UVSP shares made a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Dole DOLE shares fell to $7.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.68%.

shares fell to $7.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.68%. SLR Investment SLRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.40 and moving down 3.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.40 and moving down 3.88%. Ellington Financial EFC stock hit $11.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.73%.

stock hit $11.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.73%. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares fell to $19.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%.

shares fell to $19.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%. Zhihu ZH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 7.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 7.76%. Highland Income Fund HFRO stock hit $9.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.51%.

stock hit $9.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.51%. Office Props IT OPI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.61. Shares traded down 3.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.61. Shares traded down 3.86%. Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.21, drifting down 4.8%.

shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.21, drifting down 4.8%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR stock hit $5.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.09%.

stock hit $5.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.09%. Nexa Res NEXA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.82. The stock traded down 4.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.82. The stock traded down 4.27%. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares moved down 1.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.69, drifting down 1.55%.

shares moved down 1.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.69, drifting down 1.55%. Trinseo TSE shares set a new 52-week low of $17.88. The stock traded down 5.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.88. The stock traded down 5.64%. BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC shares fell to $10.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.92%.

shares fell to $10.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.92%. Arco Platform ARCE shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.03.

shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.03. RPT Realty RPT shares made a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day. Redfin RDFN shares set a new 52-week low of $5.74. The stock traded down 7.84%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.74. The stock traded down 7.84%. PIMCO Municipal Income PML shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.42%. Invesco Municipal VMO shares moved down 0.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.03, drifting down 0.76%.

shares moved down 0.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.03, drifting down 0.76%. Quanex Building Prods NX stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.05.

stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.05. Luther Burbank LBC shares fell to $11.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.

shares fell to $11.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%. Eventbrite EB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock traded down 6.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock traded down 6.68%. Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%. Gladstone Land LAND stock set a new 52-week low of $17.31 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.31 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%. Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock set a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%. Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID shares hit a yearly low of $12.30. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.30. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Valneva VALN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.61%. Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new yearly low of $40.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Nuveen California NKX shares hit a yearly low of $11.79. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.79. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.15% for the day. NOVONIX NVX stock hit $4.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.

stock hit $4.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%. Hingham Institution HIFS stock drifted down 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $258.99.

stock drifted down 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $258.99. Western Asset WIW shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.96.

shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.96. HomeStreet HMST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%. Global Medical REIT GMRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.58%. Invesco Value Municipal IIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.37%. Lion Electric LEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.85. Shares traded down 6.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.85. Shares traded down 6.23%. Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares made a new 52-week low of $18.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock hit $6.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.42%.

stock hit $6.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.42%. Midland States Bancorp MSBI stock hit a yearly low of $23.50. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.50. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.98 and moving down 2.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.98 and moving down 2.51%. Tuya TUYA stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 3.39% for the day. PIMCO Corporate & Income PCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.75%. Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.70, drifting down 1.67%.

shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.70, drifting down 1.67%. Kelly Services KELYA shares were down 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.41.

shares were down 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.41. Genco Shipping & Trading GNK stock hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 2.01% for the day. Faro Technologies FARO shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.60, drifting down 2.0%.

shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.60, drifting down 2.0%. Arrival ARVL shares fell to $0.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%.

shares fell to $0.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.61 and moving down 6.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.61 and moving down 6.13%. Holley HLLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.24. Shares traded down 6.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.24. Shares traded down 6.14%. Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.24. The stock traded down 0.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.24. The stock traded down 0.96%. Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%. Unisys UIS shares moved down 5.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.23, drifting down 5.06%.

shares moved down 5.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.23, drifting down 5.06%. Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock traded down 1.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock traded down 1.08%. Big Lots BIG shares hit a yearly low of $16.48. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.48. The stock was down 8.03% on the session. Blackstone Strategic BGB shares moved down 1.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.53, drifting down 1.25%.

shares moved down 1.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.53, drifting down 1.25%. GigaCloud Tech GCT stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 3.87% for the day. Crescent Capital BDC CCAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.82%. MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock drifted down 2.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.12.

stock drifted down 2.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.12. Core Scientific CORZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.34%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.97. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.97. The stock was down 1.6% on the session. Farmers National Banc FMNB stock hit $13.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.

stock hit $13.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%. Taboola.com TBLA shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting down 4.39%.

shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting down 4.39%. PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.70. Shares traded down 3.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.70. Shares traded down 3.72%. Trinity Capital TRIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock was down 9.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock was down 9.66% on the session. MainStay MacKay MMD shares fell to $15.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.2%.

shares fell to $15.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.2%. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%. Invesco California Value VCV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.21%. Stitch Fix SFIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.54%. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%. Hyzon Motors HYZN shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.70.

shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.70. Western Asset Managed MMU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock traded down 0.71%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock traded down 0.71%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 1.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 1.87%. Whitestone REIT WSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.54%. Pitney Bowes PBI shares fell to $2.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.78%.

shares fell to $2.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.78%. City Office REIT CIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%. Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit $4.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.94%.

stock hit $4.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.94%. Children's Place PLCE stock hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 5.33% for the day. Voya Global Equity IGD shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.86%. Gladstone Inv GAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 4.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 4.97%. Hyster-Yale Materials HY shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.21.

shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.21. Ribbon Comms RBBN shares fell to $2.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%.

shares fell to $2.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%. Columbia Seligman STK stock hit a yearly low of $23.59. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.59. The stock was down 3.62% for the day. Despegar.com DESP stock drifted down 4.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67.

stock drifted down 4.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67. 8x8 EGHT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares set a new yearly low of $9.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Industrial Logistics ILPT shares moved down 6.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.63, drifting down 6.04%.

shares moved down 6.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.63, drifting down 6.04%. HCI Group HCI shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.17.

shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.17. Pennant Park Investment PNNT shares fell to $5.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.41%.

shares fell to $5.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.41%. Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.48%. HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock hit $22.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.

stock hit $22.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%. Shore Bancshares SHBI shares set a new yearly low of $17.41 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.41 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. AMMO POWW shares hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 5.75% on the session. Entravision Comms EVC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%. Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday, moving down 3.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday, moving down 3.74%. Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.67%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares were down 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.94.

shares were down 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.94. Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares moved down 2.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71, drifting down 2.58%.

shares moved down 2.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71, drifting down 2.58%. Niu Technologies NIU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.09 and moving down 6.88%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.09 and moving down 6.88%. Sify Technologies SIFY stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71.

stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71. Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares were down 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.55.

shares were down 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.55. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock drifted down 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.28.

stock drifted down 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.28. Harsco HSC shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session. LendingTree TREE shares set a new yearly low of $23.82 this morning. The stock was down 9.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.82 this morning. The stock was down 9.56% on the session. Cohen & Steers Total RFI shares hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Hersha Hospitality HT stock drifted down 4.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.60.

stock drifted down 4.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.60. LexinFintech Holdings LX shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 6.42% on the session. Nuveen Real Asset I&G JRI shares made a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day. Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit a yearly low of $19.89. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.89. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. Wheels Up Experience UP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.22. Shares traded down 7.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.22. Shares traded down 7.14%. Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares set a new yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session. Community Health Systems CYH stock hit $2.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.78%.

stock hit $2.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.78%. Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock was down 6.89% on the session. Morgan Stanley China CAF stock hit $13.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%.

stock hit $13.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%. Cardlytics CDLX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Thursday, moving down 9.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Thursday, moving down 9.17%. Orchid Island Cap ORC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.15 and moving down 12.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.15 and moving down 12.17%. Bandwidth BAND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.28 and moving down 8.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.28 and moving down 8.45%. WW International WW shares moved down 4.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.97, drifting down 4.95%.

shares moved down 4.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.97, drifting down 4.95%. Tutor Perini TPC shares set a new yearly low of $5.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session. Blackrock Municipal BYM shares set a new 52-week low of $10.85. The stock traded down 1.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.85. The stock traded down 1.53%. Safe Bulkers SB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 5.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 5.26%. Terran Orbital LLAP stock hit a yearly low of $1.98. The stock was down 13.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.98. The stock was down 13.08% for the day. Manitowoc Co MTW shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares fell to $5.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.

shares fell to $5.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%. Invesco Muni Income Opps OIA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Putnam Managed Municipal PMM shares fell to $5.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.

shares fell to $5.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%. Franklin Street Props FSP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.87% for the day. Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.2%. UWM Hldgs UWMC shares moved down 4.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting down 4.3%.

shares moved down 4.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting down 4.3%. Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock hit a yearly low of $11.70. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.70. The stock was down 1.62% for the day. Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.37%. Cantaloupe CTLP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.47 and moving down 2.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.47 and moving down 2.11%. Blue Bird BLBD stock set a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Thursday, moving down 4.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Thursday, moving down 4.69%. PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares set a new yearly low of $9.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Astronics ATRO shares moved down 4.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.88, drifting down 4.67%.

shares moved down 4.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.88, drifting down 4.67%. Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.3% on the session. BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.39 and moving down 3.98%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.39 and moving down 3.98%. MoneyLion ML stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.64%. EHang Holdings EH shares made a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.81% for the day. Starry Group Holdings STRY shares moved down 10.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.42, drifting down 10.91%.

shares moved down 10.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.42, drifting down 10.91%. Diversified Healthcare DHC shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 5.56% on the session. Meta Materials MMAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.8% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.8% for the day. Kimball International KBAL stock hit a yearly low of $6.32. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.32. The stock was down 1.99% for the day. Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.89 and moving down 0.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.89 and moving down 0.61%. NexPoint Real Estate NREF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.13. Shares traded down 7.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.13. Shares traded down 7.53%. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.38%. Cohen & Steers Select PSF shares moved down 2.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.41, drifting down 2.22%.

shares moved down 2.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.41, drifting down 2.22%. Alico ALCO stock hit $29.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.0%.

stock hit $29.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.0%. PetIQ PETQ shares made a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day. Rigetti Computing RGTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving down 8.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving down 8.1%. Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 5.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 5.25% for the day. Willdan Group WLDN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.52. Shares traded down 4.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.52. Shares traded down 4.82%. Highland Global HGLB shares hit a yearly low of $8.45. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.45. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.22. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.22. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV stock set a new 52-week low of $7.65 on Thursday, moving down 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.65 on Thursday, moving down 1.08%. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.66. Shares traded down 5.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.66. Shares traded down 5.65%. RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Codorus Valley Bancorp CVLY shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.06.

shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.06. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day. Great Ajax AJX shares moved down 6.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.55, drifting down 6.05%.

shares moved down 6.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.55, drifting down 6.05%. Western Asset Global Corp GDO shares moved down 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 1.31%.

shares moved down 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 1.31%. Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%. PLBY Group PLBY shares set a new yearly low of $3.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.59% on the session. Blackstone Senior BSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.50. Shares traded down 0.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.50. Shares traded down 0.91%. Verastem VSTM stock hit $0.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%.

stock hit $0.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%. Nauticus Robotics KITT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.55 and moving down 5.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.55 and moving down 5.79%. Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.72. Shares traded down 5.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.72. Shares traded down 5.84%. Whole Earth Brands FREE shares moved down 6.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.94, drifting down 6.86%.

shares moved down 6.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.94, drifting down 6.86%. Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares moved down 4.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 4.29%.

shares moved down 4.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 4.29%. Miller/Howard High Income HIE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.81 and moving down 3.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.81 and moving down 3.26%. Templeton Emerging EMF shares hit a yearly low of $10.37. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.37. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. Franklin Universal Trust FT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday, moving down 2.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday, moving down 2.68%. Invesco Bond VBF shares fell to $14.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.

shares fell to $14.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%. Japan Smaller JOF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%. First Trust Dynamic FDEU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.38. The stock traded down 2.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.38. The stock traded down 2.94%. Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ shares moved down 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.11, drifting down 0.33%.

shares moved down 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.11, drifting down 0.33%. Monroe Cap MRCC stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.24.

stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.24. Insight Select Income INSI shares set a new yearly low of $14.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session. REE Automotive REE shares were down 14.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.

shares were down 14.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65. DLH Hldgs DLHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.85 and moving down 0.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.85 and moving down 0.97%. Lifetime Brands LCUT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. Westport Fuel Systems WPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 4.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 4.21%. Eaton Vance New York ENX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%. Rocky Brands RCKY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.50. Shares traded down 6.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.50. Shares traded down 6.44%. Glatfelter GLT shares hit a yearly low of $3.26. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.26. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Ondas Holdings ONDS stock hit $3.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.65%.

stock hit $3.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.65%. Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock hit $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%.

stock hit $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%. Hurco Companies HURC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.75. Shares traded down 1.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.75. Shares traded down 1.79%. The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.88% for the day. Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ shares hit a yearly low of $12.26. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.26. The stock was down 0.43% on the session. Immutep IMMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.47. Shares traded down 5.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.47. Shares traded down 5.29%. Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 6.22% on the session. Voya Global Advantage IGA stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock was down 2.66% on the session. Western Asset Municipal MHF shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.19, drifting down 0.83%.

shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.19, drifting down 0.83%. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock drifted down 7.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51.

stock drifted down 7.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. MISTRAS Group MG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock traded down 3.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock traded down 3.25%. Eaton Vance Short EVG shares set a new 52-week low of $9.80. The stock traded down 1.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.80. The stock traded down 1.3%. USD Partners USDP shares fell to $3.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.47%.

shares fell to $3.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.47%. Dave DAVE shares moved down 12.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 12.35%.

shares moved down 12.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 12.35%. SelectQuote SLQT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday, moving down 4.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday, moving down 4.67%. Sachem Cap SACH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.25. Shares traded down 5.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.25. Shares traded down 5.76%. SuRo Capital SSSS stock hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 3.33% for the day. John Hancock Inc Secs JHS stock hit a yearly low of $10.48. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.48. The stock was down 1.78% for the day. CHINA FUND CHN shares moved down 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting down 2.85%.

shares moved down 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting down 2.85%. Lument Finance Trust LFT shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16.

shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.09% for the day. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.1% for the day. Western Asset Municipal MNP stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.21. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.21. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. MFS Government Markets MGF shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 0.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 0.31%. Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.83%. John Hancock Invts Trust JHI stock hit $12.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.

stock hit $12.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD shares fell to $8.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.99%.

shares fell to $8.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.99%. Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Cellectis CLLS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 4.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 4.73%. ARC Document Solutions ARC stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI shares fell to $5.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.79%.

shares fell to $5.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.79%. Delta Apparel DLA shares hit a yearly low of $14.40. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.40. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $4.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.84% on the session. Korea Fund KF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.33 and moving down 3.05%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.33 and moving down 3.05%. Nano Labs NA shares hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 13.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 13.78% on the session. Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.96. Shares traded down 54.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.96. Shares traded down 54.56%. High Tide HITI stock drifted down 4.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32.

stock drifted down 4.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. Addentax Group ATXG shares were down 6.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.00.

shares were down 6.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.00. Voya Emerging Markets IHD shares hit a yearly low of $4.90. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.90. The stock was down 2.0% on the session. Standard BioTools LAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.14. Shares traded down 1.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.14. Shares traded down 1.68%. Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. Katapult Holdings KPLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 11.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 11.64%. Fonar FONR stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.28. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.28. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. GAN GAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.03 and moving down 5.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.03 and moving down 5.67%. Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock drifted down 1.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.30.

stock drifted down 1.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.30. Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.48 and moving down 3.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.48 and moving down 3.06%. Clough Global Dividend GLV shares hit a yearly low of $6.39. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.39. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. VolitionRX VNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 0.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 0.37%. Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Ellington Residential EARN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Thursday, moving down 8.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Thursday, moving down 8.4%. Wag Group PET shares made a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day. Magic Empire Global MEGL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.71 and moving down 3.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.71 and moving down 3.25%. Arlington Asset Inv AAIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%. Cinedigm CIDM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%. Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Thursday, moving down 2.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Thursday, moving down 2.94%. IronNet IRNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.72. Shares traded down 7.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.72. Shares traded down 7.36%. CuriosityStream CURI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%. SAI.TECH Global SAI shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 3.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 3.27% on the session. Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares were down 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.91.

shares were down 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.91. Passage Bio PASG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Thursday, moving down 3.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Thursday, moving down 3.05%. Macquarie/First Trust Glb MFD shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.27% for the day. Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Thursday, moving down 1.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Thursday, moving down 1.75%. Hennessy Advisors HNNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.38 and moving down 0.58%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.38 and moving down 0.58%. Cheetah Mobile CMCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.17 and moving down 9.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.17 and moving down 9.35%. Compugen CGEN shares were down 7.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.

shares were down 7.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71. Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 4.77% for the day. Mesa Air Group MESA shares moved down 4.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.62, drifting down 4.49%.

shares moved down 4.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.62, drifting down 4.49%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock drifted down 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75.

stock drifted down 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75. Drive Shack DS stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 9.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 9.1% for the day. Hyperfine HYPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock was down 5.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock was down 5.8% on the session. Apexigen APGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.2%. Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock drifted down 1.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.32.

stock drifted down 1.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.32. Travelzoo TZOO shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.58, drifting down 3.37%.

shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.58, drifting down 3.37%. Innovate VATE stock hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was down 8.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was down 8.52% for the day. Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock drifted down 5.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.

stock drifted down 5.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. Delaware Investments Div DDF stock hit a yearly low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.16% for the day. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 7.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 7.54% on the session. Kaleyra KLR shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%. Journey Medical DERM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Thursday, moving down 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Thursday, moving down 0.38%. Navios Maritime Hldgs NM stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90.

stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90. Senstar Tech SNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.41%. Natural Health Trends NHTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.61%. Aware AWRE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday, moving down 0.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday, moving down 0.27%. First Trust Specialty Fnc FGB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.74. Shares traded down 5.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.74. Shares traded down 5.14%. Conformis CFMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.19. Shares traded up 3.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.19. Shares traded up 3.95%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.58% for the day. Power REIT PW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day. CarLotz LOTZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.35% on the session. Lizhi LIZI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.65. Shares traded down 9.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.65. Shares traded down 9.18%. Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell to $2.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.

shares fell to $2.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares moved down 4.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28, drifting down 4.64%.

shares moved down 4.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28, drifting down 4.64%. Centogene CNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.13. Shares traded down 5.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.13. Shares traded down 5.83%. Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.8%. Phoenix Motor PEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 5.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 5.57%. Entera Bio ENTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day. Isoray ISR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 30.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 30.69%. Celyad Oncology CYAD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.17% for the day. Angion Biomedica ANGN shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was up 9.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was up 9.95% on the session. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 3.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 3.25%. Urban-gro UGRO shares moved up 1.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting up 1.08%.

shares moved up 1.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting up 1.08%. MFS Special Value MFV shares set a new yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Sphere 3D ANY stock drifted down 4.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.

stock drifted down 4.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. Leafly Holdings LFLY stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 8.19% for the day. Remark Hldgs MARK shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.

shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26. Avrobio AVRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 0.54% on the session. United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 6.66% on the session. Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 8.09% for the day. AYRO AYRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.61. Shares traded down 3.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.61. Shares traded down 3.89%. voxeljet VJET shares fell to $3.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.84%.

shares fell to $3.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.84%. Marin Software MRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.63% for the day. Educational Development EDUC shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40, drifting down 0.83%.

shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40, drifting down 0.83%. Nocera NCRA shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.87%.

shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.87%. Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock drifted down 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.

stock drifted down 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. Applied Genetic AGTC shares fell to $0.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.

shares fell to $0.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%. Xcel Brands XELB shares made a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day. Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.

stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%. Context Therapeutics CNTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.06%. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.72. Shares traded down 6.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.72. Shares traded down 6.52%. Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was up 5.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was up 5.88% on the session. Qutoutiao QTT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 12.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 12.53%. First High-School Edu FHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 15.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 15.25%. Very Good Food VGFC stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.55%.

stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.55%. Blue Star Foods BSFC stock hit $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.49%.

stock hit $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.49%. Akanda AKAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was down 5.22% on the session. Helbiz HLBZ shares moved down 3.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 3.04%.

shares moved down 3.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 3.04%. Socket Mobile SCKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.05. Shares traded down 2.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.05. Shares traded down 2.61%. ALFI ALF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.87. Shares traded down 1.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.87. Shares traded down 1.74%. Aethlon Medical AEMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. Forza X1 FRZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 4.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 4.76%. Data Storage DTST stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. Safe-T Gr SFET shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% on the session. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 12.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 12.05% on the session. VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving down 2.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving down 2.34%. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday, moving down 1.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday, moving down 1.48%. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.36% for the day. Myomo MYO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day. BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares were down 6.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.27.

shares were down 6.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.27. EZGO Technologies EZGO stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 9.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 9.11% for the day. Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares were down 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.

shares were down 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26. Nexalin Technology NXL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was down 1.74% on the session. Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30. Palisade Bio PALI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday, moving down 3.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday, moving down 3.6%. Saverone 2014 SVRE shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 4.88% on the session. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares moved down 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04, drifting down 1.39%.

shares moved down 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04, drifting down 1.39%. Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares were down 16.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.

shares were down 16.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68. Edible Garden EDBL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day. Tantech Hldgs TANH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 2.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 2.66%. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.4%. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.09% for the day. FedNat Holding FNHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.