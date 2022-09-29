Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 930 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was FedNat Holding FNHC.
- Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 54.56% to hit its new 52-week low.
- Abbott Laboratories ABT's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.01% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- Microsoft MSFT shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $234.41.
- JPMorgan Chase JPM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $104.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.
- Broadcom AVGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $451.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.76%.
- Abbott Laboratories ABT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $97.56. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Oracle ORCL shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.36.
- Qualcomm QCOM shares moved down 3.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $113.98, drifting down 3.0%.
- AT&T T shares hit a yearly low of $15.49. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Intel INTC shares moved down 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.23, drifting down 2.86%.
- HSBC Holdings HSBC stock hit a yearly low of $25.63. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
- Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares set a new yearly low of $64.11 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.
- S&P Global SPGI stock hit $308.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.37%.
- American Tower AMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $212.72. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.68. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
- BlackRock BLK shares set a new yearly low of $567.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
- Citigroup C shares set a new yearly low of $42.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- Sony Group SONY stock set a new 52-week low of $64.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.84%.
- Estee Lauder Cos EL shares hit a yearly low of $221.78. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
- Mondelez International MDLZ shares made a new 52-week low of $56.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock set a new 52-week low of $40.26 on Thursday, moving down 3.41%.
- Colgate-Palmolive CL shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.19.
- Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares fell to $47.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares set a new yearly low of $4.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
- Equinix EQIX stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $559.53.
- Public Storage PSA shares hit a yearly low of $284.01. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
- Lam Research LRCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $364.23. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
- Moderna MRNA shares moved down 4.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $115.03, drifting down 4.42%.
- Moody's MCO stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $244.65.
- TC Energy TRP shares set a new 52-week low of $40.67. The stock traded down 4.86%.
- Roper Technologies ROP shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $364.90.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.
- Banco Santander SAN stock hit $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.54%.
- Realty Income O stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.73%.
- American Intl Gr AIG shares set a new yearly low of $47.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Shopify SHOP shares were down 7.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.02.
- IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares made a new 52-week low of $180.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- SBA Communications SBAC stock hit $281.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%.
- Welltower OP WELL shares made a new 52-week low of $62.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.08.
- Alcon ALC shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.31%.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $31.68. Shares traded down 3.98%.
- Prudential PUK shares moved down 2.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.92, drifting down 2.43%.
- Wipro WIT stock hit a yearly low of $4.70. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.
- AvalonBay Communities AVB shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $180.16.
- Dell Technologies DELL shares set a new yearly low of $34.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
- HP HPQ shares hit a yearly low of $24.73. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
- Equity Residential EQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.
- First Republic Bank FRC stock hit $131.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.
- CRH CRH shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.22, drifting down 2.04%.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF stock set a new 52-week low of $91.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.51%.
- CBRE Group CBRE shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.74.
- Fifth Third Bancorp FITB stock drifted down 2.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.19.
- Equifax EFX shares reached a new 52-week low of $168.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.46%.
- Weyerhaeuser WY stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.36. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- McCormick & Co MKC stock hit a yearly low of $73.70. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
- Rogers Communications RCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
- Fortis FTS stock hit $39.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.77%.
- Telefonica TEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.19 and moving down 2.55%.
- Fox FOXA shares moved down 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.44, drifting down 2.48%.
- Sun Communities SUI shares set a new yearly low of $133.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
- ArcelorMittal MT stock hit a yearly low of $19.25. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
- Essex Property Trust ESS shares made a new 52-week low of $236.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.12% for the day.
- Deutsche Bank DB shares moved down 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 3.07%.
- Ball BALL stock set a new 52-week low of $47.00 on Thursday, moving down 3.71%.
- KeyCorp KEY shares moved down 1.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.74, drifting down 1.3%.
- Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $88.53 and moving down 3.54%.
- W.P. Carey WPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.
- United Microelectronics UMC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.
- Paramount Global PARAA shares were down 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.43.
- Avantor AVTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.8%.
- Ryanair Holdings RYAAY shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.95, drifting down 2.04%.
- Corebridge Financial CRBG shares fell to $19.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.47%.
- Akamai Technologies AKAM shares set a new 52-week low of $80.06. The stock traded down 1.51%.
- Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new yearly low of $116.77 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- Telefonica Brasil VIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.38. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
- Bunge BG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $80.41. Shares traded down 2.34%.
- Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.88 and moving down 3.56%.
- VF VFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.
- KB Financial Group KB stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.52. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- Warner Music Group WMG stock drifted down 3.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.88.
- Tradeweb Markets TW shares set a new 52-week low of $57.42. The stock traded down 0.2%.
- Boston Properties BXP shares fell to $73.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.
- Kimco Realty KIM stock set a new 52-week low of $17.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.76%.
- Franklin Resources BEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.11. Shares traded down 3.8%.
- Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares made a new 52-week low of $53.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.
- Polestar Automotive PSNY shares hit a yearly low of $5.12. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.
- CarMax KMX shares made a new 52-week low of $66.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 22.73% for the day.
- XPeng XPEV shares made a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.45% for the day.
- Credit Suisse Group CS stock hit $3.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.8%.
- Western Digital WDC stock hit a yearly low of $31.56. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
- Nomura Holdings NMR shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.26.
- Regency Centers REG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $51.97. Shares traded down 2.32%.
- Ally Financial ALLY shares fell to $27.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.
- Eastman Chemical EMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.91. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Rexford Industrial Realty REXR shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.13.
- Ares Capital ARCC stock hit $16.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%.
- Qorvo QRVO shares made a new 52-week low of $80.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $16.58. The stock traded down 2.88%.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN stock drifted down 4.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.28.
- Liberty Global LBTYA shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.63.
- Annaly Capital Management NLY shares moved down 8.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.19, drifting down 8.91%.
- BorgWarner BWA shares made a new 52-week low of $31.14 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
- Jones Lang LaSalle JLL shares made a new 52-week low of $147.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.
- Zillow Gr ZG stock hit $28.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW stock set a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.
- Zillow Gr Z stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $28.43 and moving down 2.76%.
- Caesars Entertainment CZR shares hit a yearly low of $31.57. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.
- UiPath PATH stock drifted down 4.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12.
- Invesco IVZ shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.99.
- Clarivate CLVT stock set a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday, moving down 2.57%.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares set a new yearly low of $28.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.6%.
- EastGroup Props EGP shares reached a new 52-week low of $139.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.25%.
- Organon OGN stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Thursday, moving down 2.16%.
- Lithia Motors LAD shares set a new yearly low of $209.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
- Lufax Holding LU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.60 and moving down 10.03%.
- Apartment Income REIT AIRC shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.44.
- Arrow Electronics ARW shares hit a yearly low of $91.17. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- BanColombia CIB stock drifted down 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.97.
- KT KT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.20. Shares traded down 1.8%.
- Starwood Property Trust STWD shares moved down 8.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.30, drifting down 8.14%.
- Newell Brands NWL shares set a new yearly low of $13.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Gentex GNTX shares fell to $23.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.92%.
- Credit Acceptance CACC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $425.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.08%.
- DXC Technology DXC shares fell to $22.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%.
- Stifel Financial SF stock set a new 52-week low of $51.73 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%.
- Woori Financial Group WF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.61. Shares traded down 2.42%.
- Envista Holdings NVST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.
- Brixmor Property Group BRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.62 and moving down 4.31%.
- Cable One CABO stock set a new 52-week low of $879.23 on Thursday, moving down 0.49%.
- Stag Industrial STAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $27.71. Shares traded down 2.98%.
- MP Materials MP stock hit $26.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.59%.
- Woodward WWD shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $79.26.
- FS KKR Capital FSK stock drifted down 5.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.95.
- Axalta Coating Sys AXTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.57%.
- AGNC Investment AGNC stock hit a yearly low of $8.39. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.
- Valvoline VVV shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41. The stock traded down 2.66%.
- Rayonier RYN shares made a new 52-week low of $29.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
- Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.58%.
- Teladoc Health TDOC shares made a new 52-week low of $26.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.
- Grifols GRFS shares hit a yearly low of $6.02. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
- Owl Rock Capital ORCC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.42. Shares traded down 7.19%.
- Blue Owl Cap OWL stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.19. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
- Element Solutions ESI stock hit a yearly low of $16.07. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
- Playtika Holding PLTK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.41 and moving down 2.51%.
- Terreno Realty TRNO shares set a new 52-week low of $51.87. The stock traded down 2.75%.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares made a new 52-week low of $35.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
- Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares fell to $89.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.22%.
- Wayfair W stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.29%.
- OneMain Holdings OMF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $28.77. Shares traded down 1.76%.
- Independence Realty Trust IRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%.
- Rithm Capital RITM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.14 and moving down 4.72%.
- Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock hit $14.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
- ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00. The stock traded down 1.64%.
- Madison Square Garden MSGS stock hit a yearly low of $137.28. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
- Community Bank System CBU shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $60.80.
- Amedisys AMED stock set a new 52-week low of $98.06 on Thursday, moving down 1.9%.
- Phillips Edison PECO stock set a new 52-week low of $27.30 on Thursday, moving down 2.74%.
- Azenta AZTA shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.41.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock set a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Thursday, moving down 1.16%.
- Flowserve FLS shares made a new 52-week low of $23.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.
- Douglas Emmett DEI stock drifted down 4.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.54.
- Enstar Gr ESGR stock hit a yearly low of $175.43. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
- Companhia Siderurgica SID shares set a new yearly low of $2.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
- GATX GATX shares made a new 52-week low of $86.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.31.
- PVH PVH shares set a new 52-week low of $45.56. The stock traded down 3.94%.
- LG Display Co LPL shares moved down 3.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 3.59%.
- Kohl's KSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.15. Shares traded down 3.93%.
- ALLETE ALE shares set a new yearly low of $51.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT shares fell to $10.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.23%.
- Galapagos GLPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.78%.
- BlackBerry BB shares were down 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68.
- Walker & Dunlop WD shares fell to $82.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.
- Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock hit $9.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.
- Essential Props Realty EPRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.34%.
- PacWest Banc PACW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.26. Shares traded down 2.67%.
- Howard Hughes HHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $53.19 and moving down 2.96%.
- Equity Commonwealth EQC shares set a new 52-week low of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.56%.
- Vontier VNT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55. The stock traded down 3.19%.
- NCR NCR shares were down 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.21.
- EPR Props EPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.58 and moving down 6.39%.
- Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock hit $22.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.8%.
- Independent Bank Gr IBTX stock drifted down 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.01.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.43%.
- Altice USA ATUS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.99%.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares hit a yearly low of $7.25. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
- Main Street Capital MAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $33.57 on Thursday, moving down 4.62%.
- Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock hit a yearly low of $10.98. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.
- Hannon Armstrong HASI stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.67. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
- Papa John's International PZZA shares hit a yearly low of $71.30. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
- Enovis ENOV shares hit a yearly low of $45.42. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- MGE Energy MGEE stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.45%.
- Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.94. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
- Nomad Foods NOMD shares moved down 5.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16, drifting down 5.55%.
- Outfront Media OUT shares were down 4.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.97.
- Prospect Capital PSEC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.53% for the day.
- YETI Holdings YETI stock hit a yearly low of $28.64. The stock was down 4.83% for the day.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 12.32% for the day.
- TransAlta TAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.
- Matson MATX shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.00.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $97.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.35%.
- Blackbaud BLKB stock drifted down 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.54.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares were down 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.04.
- Patterson Cos PDCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.87. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Brink's BCO shares set a new yearly low of $48.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
- Polestar Automotive PSNYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.18%.
- Fisker FSR stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.
- Group 1 Automotive GPI stock set a new 52-week low of $136.16 on Thursday, moving down 10.41%.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU stock hit $6.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%.
- Virtu Financial VIRT shares set a new 52-week low of $20.86. The stock traded down 3.16%.
- Xerox Holdings XRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.14%.
- Brady BRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.7%.
- Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO stock hit $9.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.02%.
- Sotera Health SHC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
- WeWork WE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 7.76%.
- ESAB ESAB stock hit a yearly low of $32.36. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
- Calamos Strategic Total CSQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- Central Garden & Pet CENT stock hit $35.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%.
- Pebblebrook Hotel PEB shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.24.
- FormFactor FORM stock drifted down 2.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.91.
- IHS Holding IHS shares set a new yearly low of $5.66 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 5.0%.
- Reaves Utility Income UTG shares set a new yearly low of $27.89 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW stock hit a yearly low of $8.79. The stock was down 5.2% for the day.
- Life Time Group Hldgs LTH shares hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares moved down 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.31, drifting down 1.37%.
- Artisan Partners Asset APAM shares set a new 52-week low of $27.75. The stock traded down 3.17%.
- Seacoast Banking SBCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $30.20 and moving down 0.55%.
- Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares set a new 52-week low of $33.75. The stock traded down 2.5%.
- Energizer Holdings ENR shares were down 4.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.06.
- CI Financial CIXX stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
- Nu Skin Enterprises NUS shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.99, drifting down 2.23%.
- Retail Opportunity ROIC shares fell to $13.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.
- Arconic ARNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.05%.
- Gentherm THRM stock set a new 52-week low of $49.77 on Thursday, moving down 6.57%.
- CarGurus CARG stock set a new 52-week low of $13.66 on Thursday, moving down 4.18%.
- TechTarget TTGT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $56.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.
- Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG stock drifted down 10.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77.
- Upstart Hldgs UPST stock set a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Thursday, moving down 9.3%.
- Dana DAN shares fell to $11.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.13%.
- AMC Entertainment APE stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.
- RLJ Lodging RLJ stock hit $9.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.64%.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.98.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.72. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
- RLX Technology RLX shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
- Nikola NKLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.73%.
- Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Mercury General MCY stock set a new 52-week low of $28.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%.
- Madison Square Garden MSGE shares made a new 52-week low of $45.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.
- Hope Bancorp HOPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.94. Shares traded down 3.7%.
- Diamondrock Hospitality DRH shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
- Washington REIT WRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.78%.
- Oatly Group OTLY shares fell to $2.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.89%.
- Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock hit a yearly low of $17.80. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
- Pactiv Evergreen PTVE shares were down 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.31.
- Hercules Capital HTGC shares hit a yearly low of $11.69. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
- Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.29. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares set a new 52-week low of $12.64. The stock traded down 12.36%.
- Provident Finl Services PFS stock hit $19.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares set a new yearly low of $20.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- Veritex Holdings VBTX shares hit a yearly low of $26.50. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
- Westamerica Bancorp WABC stock set a new 52-week low of $53.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.
- Newmark Group NMRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving down 4.21%.
- Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares set a new 52-week low of $43.78. The stock traded down 0.85%.
- Easterly Government Props DEA stock hit a yearly low of $15.32. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
- Sandstorm Gold SAND shares set a new yearly low of $4.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
- BlackRock Science BSTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%.
- Triumph Bancorp TBK shares hit a yearly low of $55.31. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.55. Shares traded down 2.22%.
- BlackRock ESG ECAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.9%.
- Gray Television GTN shares moved down 4.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.18, drifting down 4.99%.
- C3.ai AI shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.
- Sixth Street Specialty TSLX shares set a new yearly low of $16.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- MillerKnoll MLKN stock set a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Thursday, moving down 12.71%.
- Perimeter Solutions PRM shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.54%.
- PRA Group PRAA shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- Marcus & Millichap MMI shares fell to $31.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
- Wallbox WBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.1%.
- OSI Systems OSIS shares moved down 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $72.02, drifting down 1.34%.
- B&G Foods BGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.98. Shares traded down 6.13%.
- InterDigital IDCC shares set a new 52-week low of $40.64. The stock traded down 2.29%.
- Two Harbors Investment TWO shares fell to $3.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.46%.
- Medifast MED shares hit a yearly low of $107.44. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.69%.
- Chimera Investment CIM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 16.42%.
- Virtus Investment VRTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $160.57. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- Apollo Comml Real Est ARI stock hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 11.95% for the day.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares fell to $8.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.
- LendingClub LC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91. The stock traded down 4.48%.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.84%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance KREF stock drifted down 7.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.24.
- Ladder Cap LADR shares moved down 8.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 8.51%.
- Ready Capital RC shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 9.86%.
- Danaos DAC stock set a new 52-week low of $53.54 on Thursday, moving down 4.6%.
- HNI HNI shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.55.
- Encore Capital Gr ECPG stock drifted down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.12.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 1.05%.
- Global Net Lease GNL shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.42%.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.11%.
- Usana Health Sciences USNA shares hit a yearly low of $55.70. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
- GrafTech International EAF stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.07. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- Costamare CMRE shares fell to $8.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%.
- Alexander's ALX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $205.00 and moving down 2.4%.
- BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares fell to $8.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.
- ProAssurance PRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.75. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
- Paysafe PSFE shares moved down 6.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 6.21%.
- Membership Collective MCG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 5.2%.
- Banc of California BANC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.10. Shares traded down 1.28%.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.59%.
- Customers Bancorp CUBI shares fell to $29.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%.
- Franchise Group FRG stock hit a yearly low of $23.77. The stock was down 9.0% for the day.
- Radius Global Infr RADI stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.
- Kaiser Aluminum KALU shares moved down 2.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.24, drifting down 2.7%.
- E W Scripps SSP shares fell to $11.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.1%.
- Omega Flex OFLX shares moved down 3.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $92.20, drifting down 3.83%.
- Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
- Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.14 and moving down 1.36%.
- Blackrock Credit BTZ shares made a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
- Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares hit a yearly low of $10.55. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.
- Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit $1.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.05%.
- Saul Centers BFS shares hit a yearly low of $36.73. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
- Primoris Services PRIM shares set a new 52-week low of $15.90. The stock traded down 4.35%.
- QCR Hldgs QCRH stock hit $50.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.
- Shenandoah SHEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.02 and moving down 3.7%.
- Himax Technologies HIMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.87 and moving down 3.73%.
- Greenbrier Companies GBX shares set a new 52-week low of $24.69. The stock traded down 3.22%.
- Orion Engineered Carbons OEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.27%.
- BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.
- New York Mortgage Trust NYMT shares fell to $2.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.39%.
- Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock drifted down 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.70.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Bain Capital Specialty BCSF shares hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
- Community Healthcare CHCT shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.46.
- iStar STAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.88. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.
- Steelcase SCS shares moved down 4.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.62, drifting down 4.71%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%.
- Cellebrite DI CLBT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.91. Shares traded down 4.12%.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.65. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC shares fell to $6.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.5%.
- Conduent CNDT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.33. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
- Astec Industries ASTE stock hit a yearly low of $31.04. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock hit $10.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.65.
- Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.62%.
- Univest Financial UVSP shares made a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
- Dole DOLE shares fell to $7.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.68%.
- SLR Investment SLRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.40 and moving down 3.88%.
- Ellington Financial EFC stock hit $11.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.73%.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares fell to $19.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%.
- Zhihu ZH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 7.76%.
- Highland Income Fund HFRO stock hit $9.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.51%.
- Office Props IT OPI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.61. Shares traded down 3.86%.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.21, drifting down 4.8%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR stock hit $5.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.09%.
- Nexa Res NEXA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.82. The stock traded down 4.27%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares moved down 1.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.69, drifting down 1.55%.
- Trinseo TSE shares set a new 52-week low of $17.88. The stock traded down 5.64%.
- BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC shares fell to $10.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.92%.
- Arco Platform ARCE shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.03.
- RPT Realty RPT shares made a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
- Redfin RDFN shares set a new 52-week low of $5.74. The stock traded down 7.84%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PML shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.42%.
- Invesco Municipal VMO shares moved down 0.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.03, drifting down 0.76%.
- Quanex Building Prods NX stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.05.
- Luther Burbank LBC shares fell to $11.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.
- Eventbrite EB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock traded down 6.68%.
- Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%.
- Gladstone Land LAND stock set a new 52-week low of $17.31 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock set a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID shares hit a yearly low of $12.30. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- Valneva VALN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.61%.
- Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new yearly low of $40.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Nuveen California NKX shares hit a yearly low of $11.79. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.15% for the day.
- NOVONIX NVX stock hit $4.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.
- Hingham Institution HIFS stock drifted down 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $258.99.
- Western Asset WIW shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.96.
- HomeStreet HMST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.
- Global Medical REIT GMRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.58%.
- Invesco Value Municipal IIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.37%.
- Lion Electric LEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.85. Shares traded down 6.23%.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares made a new 52-week low of $18.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
- TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock hit $6.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.42%.
- Midland States Bancorp MSBI stock hit a yearly low of $23.50. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
- INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.98 and moving down 2.51%.
- Tuya TUYA stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income PCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.75%.
- Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.70, drifting down 1.67%.
- Kelly Services KELYA shares were down 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.41.
- Genco Shipping & Trading GNK stock hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
- Faro Technologies FARO shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.60, drifting down 2.0%.
- Arrival ARVL shares fell to $0.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.61 and moving down 6.13%.
- Holley HLLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.24. Shares traded down 6.14%.
- Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.24. The stock traded down 0.96%.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.
- Unisys UIS shares moved down 5.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.23, drifting down 5.06%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock traded down 1.08%.
- Big Lots BIG shares hit a yearly low of $16.48. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
- Blackstone Strategic BGB shares moved down 1.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.53, drifting down 1.25%.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.
- Crescent Capital BDC CCAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.82%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock drifted down 2.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.12.
- Core Scientific CORZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.34%.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.97. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
- Farmers National Banc FMNB stock hit $13.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.
- Taboola.com TBLA shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting down 4.39%.
- PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.70. Shares traded down 3.72%.
- Trinity Capital TRIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock was down 9.66% on the session.
- MainStay MacKay MMD shares fell to $15.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.2%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
- Invesco California Value VCV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.21%.
- Stitch Fix SFIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.54%.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.70.
- Western Asset Managed MMU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock traded down 0.71%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 1.87%.
- Whitestone REIT WSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.54%.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares fell to $2.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.78%.
- City Office REIT CIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit $4.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.94%.
- Children's Place PLCE stock hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
- Voya Global Equity IGD shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.86%.
- Gladstone Inv GAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 4.97%.
- Hyster-Yale Materials HY shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.21.
- Ribbon Comms RBBN shares fell to $2.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%.
- Columbia Seligman STK stock hit a yearly low of $23.59. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.
- Despegar.com DESP stock drifted down 4.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67.
- 8x8 EGHT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares set a new yearly low of $9.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares moved down 6.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.63, drifting down 6.04%.
- HCI Group HCI shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.17.
- Pennant Park Investment PNNT shares fell to $5.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.41%.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.48%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock hit $22.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.
- Shore Bancshares SHBI shares set a new yearly low of $17.41 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
- AMMO POWW shares hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
- Entravision Comms EVC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
- Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday, moving down 3.74%.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.67%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares were down 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.94.
- Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares moved down 2.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71, drifting down 2.58%.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.09 and moving down 6.88%.
- Sify Technologies SIFY stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71.
- Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares were down 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.55.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock drifted down 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.28.
- Harsco HSC shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
- LendingTree TREE shares set a new yearly low of $23.82 this morning. The stock was down 9.56% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Total RFI shares hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
- Hersha Hospitality HT stock drifted down 4.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.60.
- LexinFintech Holdings LX shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.
- Nuveen Real Asset I&G JRI shares made a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
- Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit a yearly low of $19.89. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.22. Shares traded down 7.14%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares set a new yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session.
- Community Health Systems CYH stock hit $2.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.78%.
- Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley China CAF stock hit $13.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%.
- Cardlytics CDLX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Thursday, moving down 9.17%.
- Orchid Island Cap ORC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.15 and moving down 12.17%.
- Bandwidth BAND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.28 and moving down 8.45%.
- WW International WW shares moved down 4.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.97, drifting down 4.95%.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares set a new yearly low of $5.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal BYM shares set a new 52-week low of $10.85. The stock traded down 1.53%.
- Safe Bulkers SB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 5.26%.
- Terran Orbital LLAP stock hit a yearly low of $1.98. The stock was down 13.08% for the day.
- Manitowoc Co MTW shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
- BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares fell to $5.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.
- Invesco Muni Income Opps OIA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Putnam Managed Municipal PMM shares fell to $5.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.
- Franklin Street Props FSP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.2%.
- UWM Hldgs UWMC shares moved down 4.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting down 4.3%.
- Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock hit a yearly low of $11.70. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.37%.
- Cantaloupe CTLP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.47 and moving down 2.11%.
- Blue Bird BLBD stock set a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Thursday, moving down 4.69%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares set a new yearly low of $9.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- Astronics ATRO shares moved down 4.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.88, drifting down 4.67%.
- Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.3% on the session.
- BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.39 and moving down 3.98%.
- MoneyLion ML stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.64%.
- EHang Holdings EH shares made a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.81% for the day.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY shares moved down 10.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.42, drifting down 10.91%.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.8% for the day.
- Kimball International KBAL stock hit a yearly low of $6.32. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
- Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.89 and moving down 0.61%.
- NexPoint Real Estate NREF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.13. Shares traded down 7.53%.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.38%.
- Cohen & Steers Select PSF shares moved down 2.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.41, drifting down 2.22%.
- Alico ALCO stock hit $29.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.0%.
- PetIQ PETQ shares made a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving down 8.1%.
- Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 5.25% for the day.
- Willdan Group WLDN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.52. Shares traded down 4.82%.
- Highland Global HGLB shares hit a yearly low of $8.45. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.22. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV stock set a new 52-week low of $7.65 on Thursday, moving down 1.08%.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.66. Shares traded down 5.65%.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp CVLY shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.06.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.
- Great Ajax AJX shares moved down 6.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.55, drifting down 6.05%.
- Western Asset Global Corp GDO shares moved down 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 1.31%.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares set a new yearly low of $3.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.
- Blackstone Senior BSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.50. Shares traded down 0.91%.
- Verastem VSTM stock hit $0.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.55 and moving down 5.79%.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.72. Shares traded down 5.84%.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE shares moved down 6.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.94, drifting down 6.86%.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares moved down 4.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 4.29%.
- Miller/Howard High Income HIE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.81 and moving down 3.26%.
- Templeton Emerging EMF shares hit a yearly low of $10.37. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- Franklin Universal Trust FT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday, moving down 2.68%.
- Invesco Bond VBF shares fell to $14.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
- Japan Smaller JOF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.
- First Trust Dynamic FDEU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.38. The stock traded down 2.94%.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ shares moved down 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.11, drifting down 0.33%.
- Monroe Cap MRCC stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.24.
- Insight Select Income INSI shares set a new yearly low of $14.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
- REE Automotive REE shares were down 14.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.
- DLH Hldgs DLHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.85 and moving down 0.97%.
- Lifetime Brands LCUT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- Westport Fuel Systems WPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 4.21%.
- Eaton Vance New York ENX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.
- Rocky Brands RCKY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.50. Shares traded down 6.44%.
- Glatfelter GLT shares hit a yearly low of $3.26. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock hit $3.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.65%.
- Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock hit $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%.
- Hurco Companies HURC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.75. Shares traded down 1.79%.
- The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.88% for the day.
- Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ shares hit a yearly low of $12.26. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
- Immutep IMMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.47. Shares traded down 5.29%.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.
- Voya Global Advantage IGA stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
- Western Asset Municipal MHF shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.19, drifting down 0.83%.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock drifted down 7.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51.
- MISTRAS Group MG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock traded down 3.25%.
- Eaton Vance Short EVG shares set a new 52-week low of $9.80. The stock traded down 1.3%.
- USD Partners USDP shares fell to $3.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.47%.
- Dave DAVE shares moved down 12.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 12.35%.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday, moving down 4.67%.
- Sachem Cap SACH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.25. Shares traded down 5.76%.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
- John Hancock Inc Secs JHS stock hit a yearly low of $10.48. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
- CHINA FUND CHN shares moved down 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting down 2.85%.
- Lument Finance Trust LFT shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16.
- Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
- Western Asset Municipal MNP stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.21. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- MFS Government Markets MGF shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 0.31%.
- Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.83%.
- John Hancock Invts Trust JHI stock hit $12.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD shares fell to $8.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.99%.
- Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
- Cellectis CLLS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 4.73%.
- ARC Document Solutions ARC stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI shares fell to $5.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.79%.
- Delta Apparel DLA shares hit a yearly low of $14.40. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
- AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $4.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.
- Korea Fund KF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.33 and moving down 3.05%.
- Nano Labs NA shares hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 13.78% on the session.
- Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.96. Shares traded down 54.56%.
- High Tide HITI stock drifted down 4.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares were down 6.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.00.
- Voya Emerging Markets IHD shares hit a yearly low of $4.90. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
- Standard BioTools LAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.14. Shares traded down 1.68%.
- Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- Katapult Holdings KPLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 11.64%.
- Fonar FONR stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.28. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- GAN GAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.03 and moving down 5.67%.
- Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock drifted down 1.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.30.
- Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.48 and moving down 3.06%.
- Clough Global Dividend GLV shares hit a yearly low of $6.39. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- VolitionRX VNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 0.37%.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Ellington Residential EARN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Thursday, moving down 8.4%.
- Wag Group PET shares made a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.71 and moving down 3.25%.
- Arlington Asset Inv AAIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%.
- Cinedigm CIDM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.
- Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Thursday, moving down 2.94%.
- IronNet IRNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.72. Shares traded down 7.36%.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.
- SAI.TECH Global SAI shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 3.27% on the session.
- Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares were down 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.91.
- Passage Bio PASG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Thursday, moving down 3.05%.
- Macquarie/First Trust Glb MFD shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.27% for the day.
- Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Thursday, moving down 1.75%.
- Hennessy Advisors HNNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.38 and moving down 0.58%.
- Cheetah Mobile CMCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.17 and moving down 9.35%.
- Compugen CGEN shares were down 7.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.
- Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares moved down 4.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.62, drifting down 4.49%.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock drifted down 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75.
- Drive Shack DS stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 9.1% for the day.
- Hyperfine HYPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock was down 5.8% on the session.
- Apexigen APGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.2%.
- Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock drifted down 1.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.32.
- Travelzoo TZOO shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.58, drifting down 3.37%.
- Innovate VATE stock hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was down 8.52% for the day.
- Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock drifted down 5.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
- Delaware Investments Div DDF stock hit a yearly low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 7.54% on the session.
- Kaleyra KLR shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
- Journey Medical DERM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Thursday, moving down 0.38%.
- Navios Maritime Hldgs NM stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90.
- Senstar Tech SNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.41%.
- Natural Health Trends NHTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.61%.
- Aware AWRE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday, moving down 0.27%.
- First Trust Specialty Fnc FGB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.74. Shares traded down 5.14%.
- Conformis CFMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.19. Shares traded up 3.95%.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
- Power REIT PW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
- CarLotz LOTZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
- Lizhi LIZI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.65. Shares traded down 9.18%.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell to $2.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares moved down 4.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28, drifting down 4.64%.
- Centogene CNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.13. Shares traded down 5.83%.
- Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.8%.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 5.57%.
- Entera Bio ENTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
- Isoray ISR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 30.69%.
- Celyad Oncology CYAD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.17% for the day.
- Angion Biomedica ANGN shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was up 9.95% on the session.
- Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 3.25%.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares moved up 1.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting up 1.08%.
- MFS Special Value MFV shares set a new yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
- Sphere 3D ANY stock drifted down 4.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.
- Remark Hldgs MARK shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
- Avrobio AVRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.
- Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.
- AYRO AYRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.61. Shares traded down 3.89%.
- voxeljet VJET shares fell to $3.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.84%.
- Marin Software MRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.63% for the day.
- Educational Development EDUC shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40, drifting down 0.83%.
- Nocera NCRA shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.87%.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock drifted down 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.
- Applied Genetic AGTC shares fell to $0.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.
- Xcel Brands XELB shares made a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day.
- Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
- Context Therapeutics CNTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.06%.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.72. Shares traded down 6.52%.
- Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was up 5.88% on the session.
- Qutoutiao QTT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 12.53%.
- First High-School Edu FHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 15.25%.
- Very Good Food VGFC stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.55%.
- Blue Star Foods BSFC stock hit $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.49%.
- Akanda AKAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
- Helbiz HLBZ shares moved down 3.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 3.04%.
- Socket Mobile SCKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.05. Shares traded down 2.61%.
- ALFI ALF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.87. Shares traded down 1.74%.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 4.76%.
- Data Storage DTST stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- Safe-T Gr SFET shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% on the session.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 12.05% on the session.
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving down 2.34%.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday, moving down 1.48%.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
- Myomo MYO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
- BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares were down 6.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.27.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 9.11% for the day.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares were down 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday, moving down 3.6%.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
- Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares moved down 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04, drifting down 1.39%.
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares were down 16.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.
- Edible Garden EDBL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.
- Tantech Hldgs TANH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 2.66%.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.4%.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.09% for the day.
- FedNat Holding FNHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
