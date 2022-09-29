ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 1:32 PM | 83 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

 

On Thursday, 930 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was FedNat Holding FNHC.
  • Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 54.56% to hit its new 52-week low.
  • Abbott Laboratories ABT's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.01% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

  • Microsoft MSFT shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $234.41.
  • JPMorgan Chase JPM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $104.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.
  • Broadcom AVGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $451.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.76%.
  • Abbott Laboratories ABT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $97.56. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Oracle ORCL shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.36.
  • Qualcomm QCOM shares moved down 3.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $113.98, drifting down 3.0%.
  • AT&T T shares hit a yearly low of $15.49. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Intel INTC shares moved down 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.23, drifting down 2.86%.
  • HSBC Holdings HSBC stock hit a yearly low of $25.63. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares set a new yearly low of $64.11 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.
  • S&P Global SPGI stock hit $308.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.37%.
  • American Tower AMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $212.72. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.68. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • BlackRock BLK shares set a new yearly low of $567.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
  • Citigroup C shares set a new yearly low of $42.01 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
  • Sony Group SONY stock set a new 52-week low of $64.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.84%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos EL shares hit a yearly low of $221.78. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
  • Mondelez International MDLZ shares made a new 52-week low of $56.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock set a new 52-week low of $40.26 on Thursday, moving down 3.41%.
  • Colgate-Palmolive CL shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $72.19.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares fell to $47.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares set a new yearly low of $4.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
  • Equinix EQIX stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $559.53.
  • Public Storage PSA shares hit a yearly low of $284.01. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
  • Lam Research LRCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $364.23. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
  • Moderna MRNA shares moved down 4.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $115.03, drifting down 4.42%.
  • Moody's MCO stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $244.65.
  • TC Energy TRP shares set a new 52-week low of $40.67. The stock traded down 4.86%.
  • Roper Technologies ROP shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $364.90.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.
  • Banco Santander SAN stock hit $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.54%.
  • Realty Income O stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.73%.
  • American Intl Gr AIG shares set a new yearly low of $47.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Shopify SHOP shares were down 7.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.02.
  • IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares made a new 52-week low of $180.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
  • SBA Communications SBAC stock hit $281.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%.
  • Welltower OP WELL shares made a new 52-week low of $62.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $96.08.
  • Alcon ALC shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.31%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $31.68. Shares traded down 3.98%.
  • Prudential PUK shares moved down 2.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.92, drifting down 2.43%.
  • Wipro WIT stock hit a yearly low of $4.70. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.
  • AvalonBay Communities AVB shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $180.16.
  • Dell Technologies DELL shares set a new yearly low of $34.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
  • HP HPQ shares hit a yearly low of $24.73. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
  • Equity Residential EQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $65.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.
  • First Republic Bank FRC stock hit $131.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.
  • CRH CRH shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.22, drifting down 2.04%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF stock set a new 52-week low of $91.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.51%.
  • CBRE Group CBRE shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.74.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp FITB stock drifted down 2.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.19.
  • Equifax EFX shares reached a new 52-week low of $168.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.46%.
  • Weyerhaeuser WY stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.36. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • McCormick & Co MKC stock hit a yearly low of $73.70. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.
  • Rogers Communications RCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.82%.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • Fortis FTS stock hit $39.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.77%.
  • Telefonica TEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.19 and moving down 2.55%.
  • Fox FOXA shares moved down 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.44, drifting down 2.48%.
  • Sun Communities SUI shares set a new yearly low of $133.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
  • ArcelorMittal MT stock hit a yearly low of $19.25. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
  • Essex Property Trust ESS shares made a new 52-week low of $236.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.12% for the day.
  • Deutsche Bank DB shares moved down 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 3.07%.
  • Ball BALL stock set a new 52-week low of $47.00 on Thursday, moving down 3.71%.
  • KeyCorp KEY shares moved down 1.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.74, drifting down 1.3%.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $88.53 and moving down 3.54%.
  • W.P. Carey WPC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.
  • United Microelectronics UMC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.
  • Paramount Global PARAA shares were down 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.43.
  • Avantor AVTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.8%.
  • Ryanair Holdings RYAAY shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.95, drifting down 2.04%.
  • Corebridge Financial CRBG shares fell to $19.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.47%.
  • Akamai Technologies AKAM shares set a new 52-week low of $80.06. The stock traded down 1.51%.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT shares set a new yearly low of $116.77 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Telefonica Brasil VIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.38. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • Bunge BG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $80.41. Shares traded down 2.34%.
  • Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.88 and moving down 3.56%.
  • VF VFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.89. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.
  • KB Financial Group KB stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.52. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Warner Music Group WMG stock drifted down 3.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.88.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW shares set a new 52-week low of $57.42. The stock traded down 0.2%.
  • Boston Properties BXP shares fell to $73.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.8%.
  • Kimco Realty KIM stock set a new 52-week low of $17.72 on Thursday, moving down 2.76%.
  • Franklin Resources BEN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.11. Shares traded down 3.8%.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares made a new 52-week low of $53.04 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY shares hit a yearly low of $5.12. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.
  • CarMax KMX shares made a new 52-week low of $66.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 22.73% for the day.
  • XPeng XPEV shares made a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.45% for the day.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS stock hit $3.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.8%.
  • Western Digital WDC stock hit a yearly low of $31.56. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
  • Nomura Holdings NMR shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.26.
  • Regency Centers REG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $51.97. Shares traded down 2.32%.
  • Ally Financial ALLY shares fell to $27.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.0%.
  • Eastman Chemical EMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $69.91. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty REXR shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.13.
  • Ares Capital ARCC stock hit $16.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.43%.
  • Qorvo QRVO shares made a new 52-week low of $80.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK shares set a new 52-week low of $16.58. The stock traded down 2.88%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN stock drifted down 4.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.28.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.63.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY shares moved down 8.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.19, drifting down 8.91%.
  • BorgWarner BWA shares made a new 52-week low of $31.14 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle JLL shares made a new 52-week low of $147.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.
  • Zillow Gr ZG stock hit $28.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.68%.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock set a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.
  • Zillow Gr Z stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $28.43 and moving down 2.76%.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR shares hit a yearly low of $31.57. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.
  • UiPath PATH stock drifted down 4.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.12.
  • Invesco IVZ shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.99.
  • Clarivate CLVT stock set a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday, moving down 2.57%.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares set a new yearly low of $28.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.6%.
  • EastGroup Props EGP shares reached a new 52-week low of $139.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.25%.
  • Organon OGN stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Thursday, moving down 2.16%.
  • Lithia Motors LAD shares set a new yearly low of $209.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
  • Lufax Holding LU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.60 and moving down 10.03%.
  • Apartment Income REIT AIRC shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.44.
  • Arrow Electronics ARW shares hit a yearly low of $91.17. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
  • BanColombia CIB stock drifted down 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.97.
  • KT KT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.20. Shares traded down 1.8%.
  • Starwood Property Trust STWD shares moved down 8.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.30, drifting down 8.14%.
  • Newell Brands NWL shares set a new yearly low of $13.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Gentex GNTX shares fell to $23.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.92%.
  • Credit Acceptance CACC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $425.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.08%.
  • DXC Technology DXC shares fell to $22.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.12%.
  • Stifel Financial SF stock set a new 52-week low of $51.73 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%.
  • Woori Financial Group WF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.61. Shares traded down 2.42%.
  • Envista Holdings NVST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.
  • Brixmor Property Group BRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.62 and moving down 4.31%.
  • Cable One CABO stock set a new 52-week low of $879.23 on Thursday, moving down 0.49%.
  • Stag Industrial STAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $27.71. Shares traded down 2.98%.
  • MP Materials MP stock hit $26.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.59%.
  • Woodward WWD shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $79.26.
  • FS KKR Capital FSK stock drifted down 5.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.95.
  • Axalta Coating Sys AXTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.57%.
  • AGNC Investment AGNC stock hit a yearly low of $8.39. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.
  • Valvoline VVV shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41. The stock traded down 2.66%.
  • Rayonier RYN shares made a new 52-week low of $29.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
  • Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.58%.
  • Teladoc Health TDOC shares made a new 52-week low of $26.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.
  • Grifols GRFS shares hit a yearly low of $6.02. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
  • Owl Rock Capital ORCC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.42. Shares traded down 7.19%.
  • Blue Owl Cap OWL stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.19. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Element Solutions ESI stock hit a yearly low of $16.07. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.41 and moving down 2.51%.
  • Terreno Realty TRNO shares set a new 52-week low of $51.87. The stock traded down 2.75%.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares made a new 52-week low of $35.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
  • Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares fell to $89.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.22%.
  • Wayfair W stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.29%.
  • OneMain Holdings OMF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $28.77. Shares traded down 1.76%.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%.
  • Rithm Capital RITM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.14 and moving down 4.72%.
  • Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock hit $14.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
  • ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00. The stock traded down 1.64%.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGS stock hit a yearly low of $137.28. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
  • Community Bank System CBU shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $60.80.
  • Amedisys AMED stock set a new 52-week low of $98.06 on Thursday, moving down 1.9%.
  • Phillips Edison PECO stock set a new 52-week low of $27.30 on Thursday, moving down 2.74%.
  • Azenta AZTA shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.41.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock set a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Thursday, moving down 1.16%.
  • Flowserve FLS shares made a new 52-week low of $23.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI stock drifted down 4.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.54.
  • Enstar Gr ESGR stock hit a yearly low of $175.43. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • Companhia Siderurgica SID shares set a new yearly low of $2.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • GATX GATX shares made a new 52-week low of $86.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.31.
  • PVH PVH shares set a new 52-week low of $45.56. The stock traded down 3.94%.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares moved down 3.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.14, drifting down 3.59%.
  • Kohl's KSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.15. Shares traded down 3.93%.
  • ALLETE ALE shares set a new yearly low of $51.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT shares fell to $10.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.23%.
  • Galapagos GLPG shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.78%.
  • BlackBerry BB shares were down 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.68.
  • Walker & Dunlop WD shares fell to $82.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp GTES stock hit $9.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.66%.
  • Essential Props Realty EPRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.34%.
  • PacWest Banc PACW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.26. Shares traded down 2.67%.
  • Howard Hughes HHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $53.19 and moving down 2.96%.
  • Equity Commonwealth EQC shares set a new 52-week low of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Vontier VNT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55. The stock traded down 3.19%.
  • NCR NCR shares were down 5.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.21.
  • EPR Props EPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.58 and moving down 6.39%.
  • Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock hit $22.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.8%.
  • Independent Bank Gr IBTX stock drifted down 2.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.01.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.43%.
  • Altice USA ATUS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.99%.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares hit a yearly low of $7.25. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
  • Main Street Capital MAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $33.57 on Thursday, moving down 4.62%.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock hit a yearly low of $10.98. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.
  • Hannon Armstrong HASI stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.67. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
  • Papa John's International PZZA shares hit a yearly low of $71.30. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
  • Enovis ENOV shares hit a yearly low of $45.42. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • MGE Energy MGEE stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.45%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.94. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD shares moved down 5.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16, drifting down 5.55%.
  • Outfront Media OUT shares were down 4.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.97.
  • Prospect Capital PSEC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.53% for the day.
  • YETI Holdings YETI stock hit a yearly low of $28.64. The stock was down 4.83% for the day.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 12.32% for the day.
  • TransAlta TAC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.
  • Matson MATX shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.00.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $97.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.35%.
  • Blackbaud BLKB stock drifted down 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.54.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares were down 6.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.04.
  • Patterson Cos PDCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.87. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Brink's BCO shares set a new yearly low of $48.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.18%.
  • Fisker FSR stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.
  • Group 1 Automotive GPI stock set a new 52-week low of $136.16 on Thursday, moving down 10.41%.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU stock hit $6.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%.
  • Virtu Financial VIRT shares set a new 52-week low of $20.86. The stock traded down 3.16%.
  • Xerox Holdings XRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.14%.
  • Brady BRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.73 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.7%.
  • Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO stock hit $9.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.02%.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares set a new yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
  • WeWork WE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 7.76%.
  • ESAB ESAB stock hit a yearly low of $32.36. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Calamos Strategic Total CSQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Central Garden & Pet CENT stock hit $35.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.52%.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel PEB shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.24.
  • FormFactor FORM stock drifted down 2.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.91.
  • IHS Holding IHS shares set a new yearly low of $5.66 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 5.0%.
  • Reaves Utility Income UTG shares set a new yearly low of $27.89 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW stock hit a yearly low of $8.79. The stock was down 5.2% for the day.
  • Life Time Group Hldgs LTH shares hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares moved down 1.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.31, drifting down 1.37%.
  • Artisan Partners Asset APAM shares set a new 52-week low of $27.75. The stock traded down 3.17%.
  • Seacoast Banking SBCF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $30.20 and moving down 0.55%.
  • Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares set a new 52-week low of $33.75. The stock traded down 2.5%.
  • Energizer Holdings ENR shares were down 4.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.06.
  • CI Financial CIXX stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises NUS shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.99, drifting down 2.23%.
  • Retail Opportunity ROIC shares fell to $13.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.
  • Arconic ARNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.05%.
  • Gentherm THRM stock set a new 52-week low of $49.77 on Thursday, moving down 6.57%.
  • CarGurus CARG stock set a new 52-week low of $13.66 on Thursday, moving down 4.18%.
  • TechTarget TTGT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $56.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.
  • Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG stock drifted down 10.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST stock set a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Thursday, moving down 9.3%.
  • Dana DAN shares fell to $11.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.13%.
  • AMC Entertainment APE stock hit a yearly low of $3.07. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.
  • RLJ Lodging RLJ stock hit $9.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.64%.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.98.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.72. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
  • RLX Technology RLX shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Nikola NKLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.73%.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.90. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • Mercury General MCY stock set a new 52-week low of $28.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGE shares made a new 52-week low of $45.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.
  • Hope Bancorp HOPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.94. Shares traded down 3.7%.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality DRH shares hit a yearly low of $7.18. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
  • Washington REIT WRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.78%.
  • Oatly Group OTLY shares fell to $2.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.89%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX stock hit a yearly low of $17.80. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
  • Pactiv Evergreen PTVE shares were down 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.31.
  • Hercules Capital HTGC shares hit a yearly low of $11.69. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
  • Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.29. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
  • Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA shares set a new 52-week low of $12.64. The stock traded down 12.36%.
  • Provident Finl Services PFS stock hit $19.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares set a new yearly low of $20.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Veritex Holdings VBTX shares hit a yearly low of $26.50. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
  • Westamerica Bancorp WABC stock set a new 52-week low of $53.11 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.
  • Newmark Group NMRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving down 4.21%.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares set a new 52-week low of $43.78. The stock traded down 0.85%.
  • Easterly Government Props DEA stock hit a yearly low of $15.32. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • Sandstorm Gold SAND shares set a new yearly low of $4.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science BSTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%.
  • Triumph Bancorp TBK shares hit a yearly low of $55.31. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.55. Shares traded down 2.22%.
  • BlackRock ESG ECAT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.9%.
  • Gray Television GTN shares moved down 4.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.18, drifting down 4.99%.
  • C3.ai AI shares set a new yearly low of $12.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.
  • Sixth Street Specialty TSLX shares set a new yearly low of $16.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN stock set a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Thursday, moving down 12.71%.
  • Perimeter Solutions PRM shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.54%.
  • PRA Group PRAA shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • Marcus & Millichap MMI shares fell to $31.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
  • Wallbox WBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.1%.
  • OSI Systems OSIS shares moved down 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $72.02, drifting down 1.34%.
  • B&G Foods BGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.98. Shares traded down 6.13%.
  • InterDigital IDCC shares set a new 52-week low of $40.64. The stock traded down 2.29%.
  • Two Harbors Investment TWO shares fell to $3.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.46%.
  • Medifast MED shares hit a yearly low of $107.44. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.69%.
  • Chimera Investment CIM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.01. The stock traded down 16.42%.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $160.57. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Apollo Comml Real Est ARI stock hit a yearly low of $8.24. The stock was down 11.95% for the day.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares fell to $8.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.
  • LendingClub LC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91. The stock traded down 4.48%.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.84%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance KREF stock drifted down 7.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.24.
  • Ladder Cap LADR shares moved down 8.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 8.51%.
  • Ready Capital RC shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 9.86%.
  • Danaos DAC stock set a new 52-week low of $53.54 on Thursday, moving down 4.6%.
  • HNI HNI shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.55.
  • Encore Capital Gr ECPG stock drifted down 1.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.12.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 1.05%.
  • Global Net Lease GNL shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.42%.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.11%.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA shares hit a yearly low of $55.70. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.07. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • Costamare CMRE shares fell to $8.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%.
  • Alexander's ALX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $205.00 and moving down 2.4%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares fell to $8.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.
  • ProAssurance PRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.75. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
  • Paysafe PSFE shares moved down 6.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 6.21%.
  • Membership Collective MCG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 5.2%.
  • Banc of California BANC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.10. Shares traded down 1.28%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.59%.
  • Customers Bancorp CUBI shares fell to $29.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%.
  • Franchise Group FRG stock hit a yearly low of $23.77. The stock was down 9.0% for the day.
  • Radius Global Infr RADI stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.95. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.
  • Kaiser Aluminum KALU shares moved down 2.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.24, drifting down 2.7%.
  • E W Scripps SSP shares fell to $11.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.1%.
  • Omega Flex OFLX shares moved down 3.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $92.20, drifting down 3.83%.
  • Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock hit a yearly low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
  • Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.14 and moving down 1.36%.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ shares made a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares hit a yearly low of $10.55. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit $1.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.05%.
  • Saul Centers BFS shares hit a yearly low of $36.73. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
  • Primoris Services PRIM shares set a new 52-week low of $15.90. The stock traded down 4.35%.
  • QCR Hldgs QCRH stock hit $50.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.
  • Shenandoah SHEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.02 and moving down 3.7%.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.87 and moving down 3.73%.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX shares set a new 52-week low of $24.69. The stock traded down 3.22%.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons OEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.27%.
  • BrightSpire Capital BRSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.
  • New York Mortgage Trust NYMT shares fell to $2.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.39%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock drifted down 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.70.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Bain Capital Specialty BCSF shares hit a yearly low of $12.06. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
  • Community Healthcare CHCT shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.46.
  • iStar STAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.88. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.
  • Steelcase SCS shares moved down 4.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.62, drifting down 4.71%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%.
  • Cellebrite DI CLBT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.91. Shares traded down 4.12%.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.65. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC shares fell to $6.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.5%.
  • Conduent CNDT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.33. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Astec Industries ASTE stock hit a yearly low of $31.04. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI stock hit $10.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.65.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.62%.
  • Univest Financial UVSP shares made a new 52-week low of $23.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • Dole DOLE shares fell to $7.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.68%.
  • SLR Investment SLRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.40 and moving down 3.88%.
  • Ellington Financial EFC stock hit $11.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.73%.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares fell to $19.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%.
  • Zhihu ZH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 7.76%.
  • Highland Income Fund HFRO stock hit $9.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.51%.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.61. Shares traded down 3.86%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.21, drifting down 4.8%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR stock hit $5.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.09%.
  • Nexa Res NEXA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.82. The stock traded down 4.27%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares moved down 1.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.69, drifting down 1.55%.
  • Trinseo TSE shares set a new 52-week low of $17.88. The stock traded down 5.64%.
  • BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC shares fell to $10.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.92%.
  • Arco Platform ARCE shares were down 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.03.
  • RPT Realty RPT shares made a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
  • Redfin RDFN shares set a new 52-week low of $5.74. The stock traded down 7.84%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PML shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.42%.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO shares moved down 0.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.03, drifting down 0.76%.
  • Quanex Building Prods NX stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.05.
  • Luther Burbank LBC shares fell to $11.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.
  • Eventbrite EB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock traded down 6.68%.
  • Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.25%.
  • Gladstone Land LAND stock set a new 52-week low of $17.31 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock set a new 52-week low of $11.16 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID shares hit a yearly low of $12.30. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Valneva VALN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.61%.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new yearly low of $40.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Nuveen California NKX shares hit a yearly low of $11.79. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.15% for the day.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock hit $4.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.
  • Hingham Institution HIFS stock drifted down 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $258.99.
  • Western Asset WIW shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.96.
  • HomeStreet HMST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.58%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.85. Shares traded down 6.23%.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares made a new 52-week low of $18.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX stock hit $6.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.42%.
  • Midland States Bancorp MSBI stock hit a yearly low of $23.50. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
  • INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.98 and moving down 2.51%.
  • Tuya TUYA stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income PCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.75%.
  • Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.70, drifting down 1.67%.
  • Kelly Services KELYA shares were down 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.41.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading GNK stock hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
  • Faro Technologies FARO shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.60, drifting down 2.0%.
  • Arrival ARVL shares fell to $0.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.61 and moving down 6.13%.
  • Holley HLLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.24. Shares traded down 6.14%.
  • Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.24. The stock traded down 0.96%.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.
  • Unisys UIS shares moved down 5.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.23, drifting down 5.06%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock traded down 1.08%.
  • Big Lots BIG shares hit a yearly low of $16.48. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
  • Blackstone Strategic BGB shares moved down 1.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.53, drifting down 1.25%.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT stock hit a yearly low of $11.60. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.
  • Crescent Capital BDC CCAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.82%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock drifted down 2.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.12.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.34%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ shares hit a yearly low of $10.99. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.97. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
  • Farmers National Banc FMNB stock hit $13.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84, drifting down 4.39%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.70. Shares traded down 3.72%.
  • Trinity Capital TRIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock was down 9.66% on the session.
  • MainStay MacKay MMD shares fell to $15.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.2%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.21%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.54%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.70.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock traded down 0.71%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 1.87%.
  • Whitestone REIT WSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.54%.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares fell to $2.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.78%.
  • City Office REIT CIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit $4.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.94%.
  • Children's Place PLCE stock hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
  • Voya Global Equity IGD shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.86%.
  • Gladstone Inv GAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91. The stock traded down 4.97%.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials HY shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.21.
  • Ribbon Comms RBBN shares fell to $2.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.48%.
  • Columbia Seligman STK stock hit a yearly low of $23.59. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.
  • Despegar.com DESP stock drifted down 4.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.3% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN shares set a new yearly low of $9.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT shares moved down 6.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.63, drifting down 6.04%.
  • HCI Group HCI shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.17.
  • Pennant Park Investment PNNT shares fell to $5.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.41%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage GPMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.48%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock hit $22.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.
  • Shore Bancshares SHBI shares set a new yearly low of $17.41 this morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • AMMO POWW shares hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
  • Entravision Comms EVC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps PMO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday, moving down 3.74%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.67%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares were down 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.94.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares moved down 2.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71, drifting down 2.58%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.09 and moving down 6.88%.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71.
  • Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares were down 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.55.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock drifted down 1.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.28.
  • Harsco HSC shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • LendingTree TREE shares set a new yearly low of $23.82 this morning. The stock was down 9.56% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Total RFI shares hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • Hersha Hospitality HT stock drifted down 4.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.60.
  • LexinFintech Holdings LX shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G JRI shares made a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
  • Sierra Bancorp BSRR stock hit a yearly low of $19.89. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.22. Shares traded down 7.14%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares set a new yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 9.83% on the session.
  • Community Health Systems CYH stock hit $2.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.78%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock was down 6.89% on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley China CAF stock hit $13.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Thursday, moving down 9.17%.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.15 and moving down 12.17%.
  • Bandwidth BAND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.28 and moving down 8.45%.
  • WW International WW shares moved down 4.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.97, drifting down 4.95%.
  • Tutor Perini TPC shares set a new yearly low of $5.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal BYM shares set a new 52-week low of $10.85. The stock traded down 1.53%.
  • Safe Bulkers SB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 5.26%.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock hit a yearly low of $1.98. The stock was down 13.08% for the day.
  • Manitowoc Co MTW shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares fell to $5.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.
  • Invesco Muni Income Opps OIA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal PMM shares fell to $5.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.2%.
  • UWM Hldgs UWMC shares moved down 4.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting down 4.3%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC stock hit a yearly low of $11.70. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.37%.
  • Cantaloupe CTLP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.47 and moving down 2.11%.
  • Blue Bird BLBD stock set a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Thursday, moving down 4.69%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares set a new yearly low of $9.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • Astronics ATRO shares moved down 4.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.88, drifting down 4.67%.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.3% on the session.
  • BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.39 and moving down 3.98%.
  • MoneyLion ML stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.64%.
  • EHang Holdings EH shares made a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.81% for the day.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares moved down 10.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.42, drifting down 10.91%.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC shares hit a yearly low of $1.00. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
  • Meta Materials MMAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.8% for the day.
  • Kimball International KBAL stock hit a yearly low of $6.32. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
  • Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.89 and moving down 0.61%.
  • NexPoint Real Estate NREF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.13. Shares traded down 7.53%.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.38%.
  • Cohen & Steers Select PSF shares moved down 2.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.41, drifting down 2.22%.
  • Alico ALCO stock hit $29.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.0%.
  • PetIQ PETQ shares made a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving down 8.1%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 5.25% for the day.
  • Willdan Group WLDN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.52. Shares traded down 4.82%.
  • Highland Global HGLB shares hit a yearly low of $8.45. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.22. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV stock set a new 52-week low of $7.65 on Thursday, moving down 1.08%.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.66. Shares traded down 5.65%.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine OPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • Codorus Valley Bancorp CVLY shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.06.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.
  • Great Ajax AJX shares moved down 6.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.55, drifting down 6.05%.
  • Western Asset Global Corp GDO shares moved down 1.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.50, drifting down 1.31%.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares set a new yearly low of $3.73 this morning. The stock was down 6.59% on the session.
  • Blackstone Senior BSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.50. Shares traded down 0.91%.
  • Verastem VSTM stock hit $0.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.55 and moving down 5.79%.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.72. Shares traded down 5.84%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE shares moved down 6.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.94, drifting down 6.86%.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares moved down 4.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 4.29%.
  • Miller/Howard High Income HIE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.81 and moving down 3.26%.
  • Templeton Emerging EMF shares hit a yearly low of $10.37. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
  • Franklin Universal Trust FT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday, moving down 2.68%.
  • Invesco Bond VBF shares fell to $14.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
  • Japan Smaller JOF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.
  • First Trust Dynamic FDEU shares set a new 52-week low of $9.38. The stock traded down 2.94%.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ shares moved down 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.11, drifting down 0.33%.
  • Monroe Cap MRCC stock drifted down 2.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.24.
  • Insight Select Income INSI shares set a new yearly low of $14.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
  • REE Automotive REE shares were down 14.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.
  • DLH Hldgs DLHC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.85 and moving down 0.97%.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Westport Fuel Systems WPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 4.21%.
  • Eaton Vance New York ENX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.
  • Rocky Brands RCKY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.50. Shares traded down 6.44%.
  • Glatfelter GLT shares hit a yearly low of $3.26. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock hit $3.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.65%.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock hit a yearly low of $4.27. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock hit $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%.
  • Hurco Companies HURC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.75. Shares traded down 1.79%.
  • The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $1.48. The stock was down 9.88% for the day.
  • Nuveen Arizona Quality NAZ shares hit a yearly low of $12.26. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • Immutep IMMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.47. Shares traded down 5.29%.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage IGA stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
  • Western Asset Municipal MHF shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.19, drifting down 0.83%.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock drifted down 7.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51.
  • MISTRAS Group MG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock traded down 3.25%.
  • Eaton Vance Short EVG shares set a new 52-week low of $9.80. The stock traded down 1.3%.
  • USD Partners USDP shares fell to $3.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.47%.
  • Dave DAVE shares moved down 12.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 12.35%.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday, moving down 4.67%.
  • Sachem Cap SACH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.25. Shares traded down 5.76%.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • John Hancock Inc Secs JHS stock hit a yearly low of $10.48. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
  • CHINA FUND CHN shares moved down 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting down 2.85%.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT shares were down 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.21. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • MFS Government Markets MGF shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 0.31%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.83%.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust JHI stock hit $12.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD shares fell to $8.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.99%.
  • Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
  • Cellectis CLLS shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded down 4.73%.
  • ARC Document Solutions ARC stock hit a yearly low of $2.36. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI shares fell to $5.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.79%.
  • Delta Apparel DLA shares hit a yearly low of $14.40. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $4.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.
  • Korea Fund KF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.33 and moving down 3.05%.
  • Nano Labs NA shares hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 13.78% on the session.
  • Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.96. Shares traded down 54.56%.
  • High Tide HITI stock drifted down 4.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares were down 6.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.00.
  • Voya Emerging Markets IHD shares hit a yearly low of $4.90. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
  • Standard BioTools LAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.14. Shares traded down 1.68%.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
  • Katapult Holdings KPLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 11.64%.
  • Fonar FONR stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.28. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • GAN GAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.03 and moving down 5.67%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock drifted down 1.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.30.
  • Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.48 and moving down 3.06%.
  • Clough Global Dividend GLV shares hit a yearly low of $6.39. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • VolitionRX VNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 0.37%.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Ellington Residential EARN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Thursday, moving down 8.4%.
  • Wag Group PET shares made a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.71 and moving down 3.25%.
  • Arlington Asset Inv AAIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%.
  • Cinedigm CIDM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.
  • Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Thursday, moving down 2.94%.
  • IronNet IRNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.72. Shares traded down 7.36%.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.42%.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 3.27% on the session.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares were down 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.91.
  • Passage Bio PASG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Thursday, moving down 3.05%.
  • Macquarie/First Trust Glb MFD shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit a yearly low of $4.82. The stock was down 8.27% for the day.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Thursday, moving down 1.75%.
  • Hennessy Advisors HNNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.38 and moving down 0.58%.
  • Cheetah Mobile CMCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.17 and moving down 9.35%.
  • Compugen CGEN shares were down 7.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA shares moved down 4.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.62, drifting down 4.49%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock drifted down 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75.
  • Drive Shack DS stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 9.1% for the day.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock was down 5.8% on the session.
  • Apexigen APGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.2%.
  • Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock drifted down 1.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.32.
  • Travelzoo TZOO shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.58, drifting down 3.37%.
  • Innovate VATE stock hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was down 8.52% for the day.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock drifted down 5.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
  • Delaware Investments Div DDF stock hit a yearly low of $7.15. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 7.54% on the session.
  • Kaleyra KLR shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
  • Journey Medical DERM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Thursday, moving down 0.38%.
  • Navios Maritime Hldgs NM stock drifted down 3.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90.
  • Senstar Tech SNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.41%.
  • Natural Health Trends NHTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.61%.
  • Aware AWRE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday, moving down 0.27%.
  • First Trust Specialty Fnc FGB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.74. Shares traded down 5.14%.
  • Conformis CFMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.19. Shares traded up 3.95%.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • Power REIT PW shares made a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
  • Lizhi LIZI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.65. Shares traded down 9.18%.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell to $2.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares moved down 4.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28, drifting down 4.64%.
  • Centogene CNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.13. Shares traded down 5.83%.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.8%.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 5.57%.
  • Entera Bio ENTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • Isoray ISR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 30.69%.
  • Celyad Oncology CYAD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.17% for the day.
  • Angion Biomedica ANGN shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was up 9.95% on the session.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock traded down 3.25%.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares moved up 1.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting up 1.08%.
  • MFS Special Value MFV shares set a new yearly low of $3.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • Sphere 3D ANY stock drifted down 4.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
  • Avrobio AVRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.
  • Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.
  • AYRO AYRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.61. Shares traded down 3.89%.
  • voxeljet VJET shares fell to $3.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 17.84%.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.63% for the day.
  • Educational Development EDUC shares moved down 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40, drifting down 0.83%.
  • Nocera NCRA shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.87%.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock drifted down 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC shares fell to $0.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.
  • Xcel Brands XELB shares made a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.07% for the day.
  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
  • Context Therapeutics CNTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.06%.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.72. Shares traded down 6.52%.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was up 5.88% on the session.
  • Qutoutiao QTT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 12.53%.
  • First High-School Edu FHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.57 and moving down 15.25%.
  • Very Good Food VGFC stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.55%.
  • Blue Star Foods BSFC stock hit $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.49%.
  • Akanda AKAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares moved down 3.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 3.04%.
  • Socket Mobile SCKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.05. Shares traded down 2.61%.
  • ALFI ALF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.87. Shares traded down 1.74%.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 4.76%.
  • Data Storage DTST stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% on the session.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 12.05% on the session.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving down 2.34%.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday, moving down 1.48%.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
  • Myomo MYO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares were down 6.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.27.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 9.11% for the day.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares were down 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday, moving down 3.6%.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares set a new yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares moved down 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04, drifting down 1.39%.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares were down 16.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.68.
  • Edible Garden EDBL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.
  • Tantech Hldgs TANH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 2.66%.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.4%.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.09% for the day.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

