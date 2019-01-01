QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Life Time Group Holdings Inc is primarily engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Life Time Group Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Life Time Group Hldgs's (LTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) was reported by Guggenheim on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting LTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.30% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH)?

A

The stock price for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) is $14.655 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life Time Group Hldgs.

Q

When is Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) reporting earnings?

A

Life Time Group Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life Time Group Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) operate in?

A

Life Time Group Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.