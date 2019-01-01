|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Life Time Group Hldgs’s space includes: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT).
The latest price target for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) was reported by Guggenheim on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting LTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.30% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) is $14.655 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Life Time Group Hldgs.
Life Time Group Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Life Time Group Hldgs.
Life Time Group Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.