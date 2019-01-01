|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HCI Group’s space includes: Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) and Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO).
The latest price target for HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) was reported by Truist Securities on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting HCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) is $60.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
HCI Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HCI Group.
HCI Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.