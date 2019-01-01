QQQ
Range
60.26 - 63.1
Vol / Avg.
67.6K/127.1K
Div / Yield
1.6/2.65%
52 Wk
57.03 - 139.8
Mkt Cap
620.6M
Payout Ratio
280.7
Open
62.81
P/E
106.05
EPS
-0.72
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:41PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
HCI Group Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. Its primary subsidiary provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants residing in Florida. The underwriting is supported by other subsidiaries offering marketing, underwriting, claims settlement, accounting, and financial services, as well as policy administration services. The company has three reportable segments, namely Insurance operations, Real estate operations, and Corporate and other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Insurance operations segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HCI Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HCI Group (HCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HCI Group's (HCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HCI Group (HCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) was reported by Truist Securities on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting HCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HCI Group (HCI)?

A

The stock price for HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) is $60.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HCI Group (HCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) reporting earnings?

A

HCI Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is HCI Group (HCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HCI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does HCI Group (HCI) operate in?

A

HCI Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.