Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/62.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.34 - 5.97
Mkt Cap
62.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
23.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:02AM
Senstar Technologies Ltd formerly Magal Security Systems Ltd is a company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells complex computerized security systems including the cyber and physical security, safety and site management solutions and products. Its products include Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Video Management, Pipeline Protection, Personal Duress, and Cyber Security systems. It operates in three business segments: Perimeter products, Turnkey projects, and Video and Cyber- Security. The company has operational footprints across Israel, Europe, North America, South and Latin America, Africa, and others.

Senstar Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Senstar Technologies (SNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Senstar Technologies's (SNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Senstar Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Senstar Technologies (SNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Senstar Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Senstar Technologies (SNT)?

A

The stock price for Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT) is $2.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Senstar Technologies (SNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Senstar Technologies.

Q

When is Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) reporting earnings?

A

Senstar Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Senstar Technologies (SNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Senstar Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Senstar Technologies (SNT) operate in?

A

Senstar Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.