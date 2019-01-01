Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:RITM), Quotes and News Summary

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Rithm Capital's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans.