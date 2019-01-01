ñol

Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock
(NYSE:RITM)
$9.885
-0.245[-2.42%]
At close: Aug 4
$9.98
0.0950[0.96%]
After Hours: 4:57PM EDT

Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:RITM), Quotes and News Summary

Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (NYSE: RITM)

Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Rithm Capital's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310
REV1.322B

Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (RITM) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (NYSE: RITM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock's (RITM) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock.

Q
What is the target price for Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (RITM) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock

Q
Current Stock Price for Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (RITM)?
A

The stock price for Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (NYSE: RITM) is $9.885 last updated August 4, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (RITM) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock.

Q
When is Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:RITM) reporting earnings?
A

Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Q
Is Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (RITM) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock.

Q
What sector and industry does Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock (RITM) operate in?
A

Rithm Capital Corp. Common Stock is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.