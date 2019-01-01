QQQ
Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company has four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), the Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas, Asia, and other countries. The company brands include Cummins Westport, BRC Gas Equipment, Westport, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control Systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, AFS, and Valtek.

Westport Fuel Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westport Fuel Systems's (WPRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westport Fuel Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting WPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 694.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)?

A

The stock price for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) is $1.51 last updated Today at 5:15:55 PM.

Q

Does Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westport Fuel Systems.

Q

When is Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) reporting earnings?

A

Westport Fuel Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westport Fuel Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) operate in?

A

Westport Fuel Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.