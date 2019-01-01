QQQ
Range
352.5 - 357.03
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/3.4K
Div / Yield
2.2/0.62%
52 Wk
241.02 - 432.19
Mkt Cap
755.2M
Payout Ratio
4.76
Open
357.03
P/E
11.42
EPS
6.54
Shares
2.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Hingham Institution for Savings is a savings bank based in Hingham, Massachusetts and is involved in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending and also financial and banking services. The bank's financial services include personal checking accounts, personal mortgages, home equity lines of credit, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and business checking accounts. Its lending portfolio mainly encompasses commercial real estate, residential owner occupied real estate and loans for construction of residential real estate.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.810
REV27.609M

Hingham Institution Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hingham Institution (HIFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hingham Institution (NASDAQ: HIFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hingham Institution's (HIFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hingham Institution (HIFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hingham Institution

Q

Current Stock Price for Hingham Institution (HIFS)?

A

The stock price for Hingham Institution (NASDAQ: HIFS) is $352.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hingham Institution (HIFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) reporting earnings?

A

Hingham Institution’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Hingham Institution (HIFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hingham Institution.

Q

What sector and industry does Hingham Institution (HIFS) operate in?

A

Hingham Institution is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.