QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
137.45 - 139.84
Vol / Avg.
15K/150.7K
Div / Yield
2.4/1.74%
52 Wk
95.01 - 156.77
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
24.54
Open
138.71
P/E
16.93
EPS
2.46
Shares
32.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 3:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 5:29PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 6:47AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Walker & Dunlop Inc is a United States-based commercial real estate finance company. It is principally engaged in originating, selling and servicing a number of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products that are sold under the programs of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Housing Administration. The company's products consist of first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. The company generates majority of total revenue from gains from mortgage banking activities and servicing fees. It conducts business solely in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3002.420 0.1200
REV352.050M407.189M55.139M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Walker & Dunlop Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Walker & Dunlop (WD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Walker & Dunlop's (WD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Walker & Dunlop (WD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) was reported by Jefferies on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting WD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.32% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Walker & Dunlop (WD)?

A

The stock price for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is $139.375 last updated Today at 4:27:02 PM.

Q

Does Walker & Dunlop (WD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) reporting earnings?

A

Walker & Dunlop’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Walker & Dunlop (WD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Walker & Dunlop.

Q

What sector and industry does Walker & Dunlop (WD) operate in?

A

Walker & Dunlop is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.