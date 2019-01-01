Walker & Dunlop Inc is a United States-based commercial real estate finance company. It is principally engaged in originating, selling and servicing a number of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products that are sold under the programs of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Housing Administration. The company's products consist of first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. The company generates majority of total revenue from gains from mortgage banking activities and servicing fees. It conducts business solely in the United States.