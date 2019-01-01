QQQ
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on providing long-term real estate solutions to energy and transportation infrastructure asset owners and developers. It is currently diversified into three industries: Controlled Environment Agriculture (greenhouses), Solar Farm Land, and Transportation. The company is focused on expanding its real estate portfolio of Controlled Environment Agriculture greenhouse properties for food and cannabis cultivation on an accretive basis. Geographically, operations are carried throughout the region of the United States.

Power REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power REIT (PW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power REIT (AMEX: PW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power REIT's (PW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Power REIT (PW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Power REIT (AMEX: PW) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting PW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.20% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Power REIT (PW)?

A

The stock price for Power REIT (AMEX: PW) is $50.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power REIT (PW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2013.

Q

When is Power REIT (AMEX:PW) reporting earnings?

A

Power REIT’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Power REIT (PW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Power REIT (PW) operate in?

A

Power REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.