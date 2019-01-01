QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Papa John's International Inc operates or franchises thousands of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants globally. North American franchisees operate more than half the company's total restaurants and pay a 5% royalty on sales to the company. In the United States, franchisees can purchase all necessary ingredients through the company's Quality Control Center segment. Outside the United States, franchisees or other third parties operate most Quality Control Centers to sell ingredients to restaurants. The company operates in four segments: Domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America franchising, North America commissaries (Quality Control Centers), and International. Company owned restaurant sales and North America commissary revenue contribute the most to the company sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7100.750 0.0400
REV523.540M528.885M5.345M

Analyst Ratings

Papa John's International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Papa John's International (PZZA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Papa John's International's (PZZA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Papa John's International (PZZA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) was reported by Keybanc on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting PZZA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.30% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Papa John's International (PZZA)?

A

The stock price for Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) is $105.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Papa John's International (PZZA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) reporting earnings?

A

Papa John's International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Papa John's International (PZZA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Papa John's International.

Q

What sector and industry does Papa John's International (PZZA) operate in?

A

Papa John's International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.