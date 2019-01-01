Papa John's International Inc operates or franchises thousands of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants globally. North American franchisees operate more than half the company's total restaurants and pay a 5% royalty on sales to the company. In the United States, franchisees can purchase all necessary ingredients through the company's Quality Control Center segment. Outside the United States, franchisees or other third parties operate most Quality Control Centers to sell ingredients to restaurants. The company operates in four segments: Domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America franchising, North America commissaries (Quality Control Centers), and International. Company owned restaurant sales and North America commissary revenue contribute the most to the company sales.