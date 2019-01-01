QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:04PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
KT is South Korea's largest fixed-line telecom operator, with around 13 million customers. It is the largest broadband firm in the country, with 9.5 million customers, and the second- largest wireless operator with 22.8 million subscribers; the company also has 9.1 million pay-television customers. Additionally, it has about 30 nontelecom businesses. These nontelecom businesses, including IPTV and IDC/Cloud Services, are the focus of its growth strategy.

KT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KT (KT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KT (NYSE: KT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KT's (KT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KT (KT) stock?

A

The latest price target for KT (NYSE: KT) was reported by New Street Research on October 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.10 expecting KT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.86% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KT (KT)?

A

The stock price for KT (NYSE: KT) is $13.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KT (KT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 27, 2007.

Q

When is KT (NYSE:KT) reporting earnings?

A

KT's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is KT (KT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KT.

Q

What sector and industry does KT (KT) operate in?

A

KT is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.