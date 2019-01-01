KT is South Korea's largest fixed-line telecom operator, with around 13 million customers. It is the largest broadband firm in the country, with 9.5 million customers, and the second- largest wireless operator with 22.8 million subscribers; the company also has 9.1 million pay-television customers. Additionally, it has about 30 nontelecom businesses. These nontelecom businesses, including IPTV and IDC/Cloud Services, are the focus of its growth strategy.