Polestar Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:PSNY), Quotes and News Summary

Polestar Automotive Stock (NASDAQ: PSNY)
|Day Range7.6 - 7.87
|52 Wk Range6.17 - 13.36
|Open / Close7.87 / 7.6
|Float / Outstanding466.5M / 2.1B
|Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.6M
|Mkt Cap16B
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price8.81
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float466.5M
|EPS-
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-27
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-27
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Polestar Automotive’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).
The latest price target for Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) was reported by Redburn Partners on Friday, September 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) is $7.6 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Polestar Automotive.
Polestar Automotive’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, November 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Polestar Automotive.
Polestar Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.