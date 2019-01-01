ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Polestar Automotive
(NASDAQ:PSNY)
$7.60
-0.39[-4.88%]
At close: Sep 16
$7.62
0.0200[0.26%]
After Hours: 5:47PM EDT
Day Range7.6 - 7.8752 Wk Range6.17 - 13.36Open / Close7.87 / 7.6Float / Outstanding466.5M / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.6MMkt Cap16BP/E-50d Avg. Price8.81
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float466.5MEPS-

Polestar Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:PSNY), Quotes and News Summary

Polestar Automotive Stock (NASDAQ: PSNY)

Day Range7.6 - 7.8752 Wk Range6.17 - 13.36Open / Close7.87 / 7.6Float / Outstanding466.5M / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.6MMkt Cap16BP/E-50d Avg. Price8.81
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float466.5MEPS-
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC operates as an electric vehicle manufacturer. It engages in designing products that are engineered to excite consumers and drive change. Polestar defines market-leading standards in design, technology, and sustainability. Polestar was established as a premium electric car brand by Volvo Cars and Geely Holdings. Polestar has produced two electric performance cars namely Polestar 1 and Polestar 2. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from USA.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-27
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Polestar Automotive Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Polestar Automotive (PSNY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Polestar Automotive's (PSNY) competitors?
A

Other companies in Polestar Automotive’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Q
What is the target price for Polestar Automotive (PSNY) stock?
A

The latest price target for Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) was reported by Redburn Partners on Friday, September 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Polestar Automotive (PSNY)?
A

The stock price for Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) is $7.6 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Polestar Automotive (PSNY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polestar Automotive.

Q
When is Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) reporting earnings?
A

Polestar Automotive’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Q
Is Polestar Automotive (PSNY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Polestar Automotive.

Q
What sector and industry does Polestar Automotive (PSNY) operate in?
A

Polestar Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.