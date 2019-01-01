Alico Inc is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company that primarily focuses on citrus production and grove conservation. The company operates through two primary business units: Alico Citrus and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in cultivation of citrus trees and delivers citrus to the processed and fresh citrus markets. It mainly serves the processed market and sells primarily Hamlin oranges and the Valencia variety to the orange juice processors. The Land Management and Other Operations segment engages in land leasing for recreational, conservation, and mining activities. Alico Citrus delivers most of the revenue as the firm's primary operating business unit.