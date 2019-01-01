|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.290
|-0.240
|0.0500
|REV
|13.000M
|15.337M
|2.337M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.480
|-0.330
|0.1500
|REV
|1.900M
|4.000M
|2.100M
You can purchase shares of Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alico’s space includes: Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND), AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), Bunge (NYSE:BG), Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).
The latest price target for Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) was reported by Roth Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting ALCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) is $32.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Alico’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alico.
Alico is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.