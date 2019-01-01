QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.3 - 32.63
Vol / Avg.
44.3K/46.2K
Div / Yield
2/6.15%
52 Wk
28.54 - 39.05
Mkt Cap
245.2M
Payout Ratio
30.71
Open
32.6
P/E
5.94
EPS
1.34
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 7:28AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Alico Inc is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company that primarily focuses on citrus production and grove conservation. The company operates through two primary business units: Alico Citrus and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in cultivation of citrus trees and delivers citrus to the processed and fresh citrus markets. It mainly serves the processed market and sells primarily Hamlin oranges and the Valencia variety to the orange juice processors. The Land Management and Other Operations segment engages in land leasing for recreational, conservation, and mining activities. Alico Citrus delivers most of the revenue as the firm's primary operating business unit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.290-0.240 0.0500
REV13.000M15.337M2.337M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.480-0.330 0.1500
REV1.900M4.000M2.100M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alico Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alico (ALCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alico's (ALCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alico (ALCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) was reported by Roth Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting ALCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alico (ALCO)?

A

The stock price for Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) is $32.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alico (ALCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) reporting earnings?

A

Alico’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Alico (ALCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alico.

Q

What sector and industry does Alico (ALCO) operate in?

A

Alico is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.