QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
71.48 - 77.17
Vol / Avg.
154.4K/314.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
60.26 - 121.42
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
72.29
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
34.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 12:49PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:36PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp is engaged in the entertainment business. The firm offers marquee entertainment content, popular dining and nightlife, and a premier music festival. The company's portfolio of venues includes Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. The firm generates its revenue from ticket sales to its audiences for live events.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0000.070 -0.9300
REV538.980M516.439M-22.541M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Madison Square Garden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Madison Square Garden (MSGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Madison Square Garden's (MSGE) competitors?

A

Other companies in Madison Square Garden’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Madison Square Garden (MSGE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGE) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting MSGE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.85% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Madison Square Garden (MSGE)?

A

The stock price for Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGE) is $74.89 last updated Today at 5:23:52 PM.

Q

Does Madison Square Garden (MSGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Madison Square Garden.

Q

When is Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) reporting earnings?

A

Madison Square Garden’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Madison Square Garden (MSGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Madison Square Garden.

Q

What sector and industry does Madison Square Garden (MSGE) operate in?

A

Madison Square Garden is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.