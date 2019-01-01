QQQ
Range
5.4 - 5.47
Vol / Avg.
166.3K/229.8K
Div / Yield
0.38/6.97%
52 Wk
5.33 - 6.35
Mkt Cap
357.5M
Payout Ratio
487.5
Open
5.46
P/E
68.13
Shares
66.1M
Outstanding
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt. The fund's portfolio includes sovereign, corporate bonds, and short-term investments.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Morgan Stanley Emerging (EDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE: EDD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Morgan Stanley Emerging's (EDD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morgan Stanley Emerging.

Q

What is the target price for Morgan Stanley Emerging (EDD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Morgan Stanley Emerging

Q

Current Stock Price for Morgan Stanley Emerging (EDD)?

A

The stock price for Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE: EDD) is $5.4087 last updated Today at 8:13:33 PM.

Q

Does Morgan Stanley Emerging (EDD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE:EDD) reporting earnings?

A

Morgan Stanley Emerging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morgan Stanley Emerging (EDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morgan Stanley Emerging.

Q

What sector and industry does Morgan Stanley Emerging (EDD) operate in?

A

Morgan Stanley Emerging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.