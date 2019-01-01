QQQ
Range
7.19 - 7.24
Vol / Avg.
17.7K/28.4K
Div / Yield
0.24/3.30%
52 Wk
7.19 - 8.91
Mkt Cap
155.9M
Payout Ratio
63.8
Open
7.19
P/E
17.54
EPS
0
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments.

Western Asset Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Municipal (MHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Municipal's (MHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Municipal (MHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Municipal (MHF)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MHF) is $7.2016 last updated Today at 3:59:17 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Municipal (MHF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Municipal (MHF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Municipal (MHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Municipal (MHF) operate in?

A

Western Asset Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.