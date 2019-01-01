QQQ
Range
13.3 - 13.52
Vol / Avg.
493.9K/345.5K
Div / Yield
0.78/5.81%
52 Wk
13.36 - 15.86
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
38.02
Open
13.37
P/E
6.65
Shares
97.9M
Outstanding
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain U.S. territories. It seeks to provide attractive monthly tax-free income, portfolio diversification and attractive after tax total returns. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Nuveen Municipal High Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Municipal High Inc's (NMZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Municipal High Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Municipal High Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) is $13.43 last updated Today at 7:23:37 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Municipal High Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Municipal High Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) operate in?

A

Nuveen Municipal High Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.