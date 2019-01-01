QQQ
Range
28.8 - 32.74
Vol / Avg.
6.7M/4.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.47 - 90
Mkt Cap
17B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
525.2M
Outstanding
UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of the revenues from the US, followed by Romania and the rest of the world.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV208.780M220.816M12.036M

UiPath Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UiPath (PATH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UiPath's (PATH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UiPath.

Q

What is the target price for UiPath (PATH) stock?

A

The latest price target for UiPath (NYSE: PATH) was reported by Macquarie on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting PATH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.20% upside). 43 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UiPath (PATH)?

A

The stock price for UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is $32.37 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.

Q

Does UiPath (PATH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UiPath.

Q

When is UiPath (NYSE:PATH) reporting earnings?

A

UiPath’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is UiPath (PATH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UiPath.

Q

What sector and industry does UiPath (PATH) operate in?

A

UiPath is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.