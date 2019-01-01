QQQ
Range
4.32 - 4.43
Vol / Avg.
110.4K/2.9M
Div / Yield
0.4/9.28%
52 Wk
3.93 - 12.45
Mkt Cap
435.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.34
P/E
-
EPS
0.25
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
UWM Holdings Corp engages in the origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgage loans. The company provides independent mortgage advisors across the states and the district of Columbia.

UWM Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UWM Holdings (UWMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UWM Holdings's (UWMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UWM Holdings (UWMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) was reported by UBS on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting UWMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.21% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UWM Holdings (UWMC)?

A

The stock price for UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) is $4.34 last updated Today at 2:35:57 PM.

Q

Does UWM Holdings (UWMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) reporting earnings?

A

UWM Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is UWM Holdings (UWMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UWM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does UWM Holdings (UWMC) operate in?

A

UWM Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.