You can purchase shares of UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in UWM Holdings’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC).
The latest price target for UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) was reported by UBS on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting UWMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.21% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) is $4.34 last updated Today at 2:35:57 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
UWM Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for UWM Holdings.
UWM Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.