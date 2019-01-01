|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.300
|REV
|328.220M
|370.324M
|42.104M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in W.P. Carey’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) was reported by B of A Securities on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WPC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is $77.24 last updated Today at 4:58:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
W.P. Carey’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for W.P. Carey.
W.P. Carey is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.