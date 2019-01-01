QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
75.99 - 77.3
Vol / Avg.
281.6K/893.6K
Div / Yield
4.22/5.58%
52 Wk
66.12 - 83.19
Mkt Cap
14.7B
Payout Ratio
187.72
Open
76.15
P/E
33.79
EPS
0.53
Shares
190.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 3:13PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:45AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. The majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the U.S. W.P. Carey's Investment Management unit generates revenue from the provision of real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.300
REV328.220M370.324M42.104M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

W.P. Carey Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy W.P. Carey (WPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are W.P. Carey's (WPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for W.P. Carey (WPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) was reported by B of A Securities on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WPC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for W.P. Carey (WPC)?

A

The stock price for W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is $77.24 last updated Today at 4:58:12 PM.

Q

Does W.P. Carey (WPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) reporting earnings?

A

W.P. Carey’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is W.P. Carey (WPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for W.P. Carey.

Q

What sector and industry does W.P. Carey (WPC) operate in?

A

W.P. Carey is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.