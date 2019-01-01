QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/342.2K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.17%
52 Wk
58.48 - 84.72
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
43.48
Open
-
P/E
42.59
EPS
0.38
Shares
49.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
The Brink's Co is a global provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. In 2020, the company acquired the U.K.-based G4S that reorganized its operating segments to be North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. It generates maximum revenue from the North America segment, namely from its core business of cash-in-transit and ATM services. The Latin America and Europe segments trail North America in revenue earnings with the Brinks Global Services line of business that specializes in the secure transportation of high-valued commodities, such as jewelry, precious metals, banknotes, and electronics. Brink's customer base includes financial institutions, retails, government agencies, mints, and other commercial businesses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.450

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV1.070B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brink's Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brink's (BCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brink's (NYSE: BCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Brink's's (BCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brink's (BCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brink's (NYSE: BCO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting BCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brink's (BCO)?

A

The stock price for Brink's (NYSE: BCO) is $68.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brink's (BCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reporting earnings?

A

Brink's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Brink's (BCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brink's.

Q

What sector and industry does Brink's (BCO) operate in?

A

Brink's is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.