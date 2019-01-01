QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
286.41 - 303.14
Vol / Avg.
901K/703.2K
Div / Yield
2.32/0.77%
52 Wk
232.88 - 391.15
Mkt Cap
32.9B
Payout Ratio
83.52
Open
289.46
P/E
114.51
EPS
0.44
Shares
108.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 12:52PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:18AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
SBA Communications owns and operates roughly 33,000 cell towers throughout North America, South America, and Africa. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, who install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company owns more than 16,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for three fourths of the company's total revenue in 2020. Internationally, SBA's greatest presence is in Brazil, where it operates roughly 10,000 towers. SBA operates as a real estate investment trust, or REIT.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.690

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV591.270M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SBA Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SBA Communications (SBAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SBA Communications's (SBAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SBA Communications (SBAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 384.00 expecting SBAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.03% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SBA Communications (SBAC)?

A

The stock price for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) is $302.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SBA Communications (SBAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021.

Q

When is SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) reporting earnings?

A

SBA Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is SBA Communications (SBAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SBA Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does SBA Communications (SBAC) operate in?

A

SBA Communications is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.