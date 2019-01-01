QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/245.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
64.45 - 99
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
29.46
EPS
0.61
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group function through the Automotive and Medical segments. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Automotive segment, which includes automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronics and software systems. Its geographical segments are the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, Japan, Czech Republic, and other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.610 0.2500
REV238.360M248.226M9.866M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gentherm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gentherm (THRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gentherm's (THRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gentherm (THRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) was reported by Seaport Global on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting THRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.74% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gentherm (THRM)?

A

The stock price for Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is $82.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gentherm (THRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gentherm.

Q

When is Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reporting earnings?

A

Gentherm’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Gentherm (THRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gentherm.

Q

What sector and industry does Gentherm (THRM) operate in?

A

Gentherm is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.