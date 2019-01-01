|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|0.610
|0.2500
|REV
|238.360M
|248.226M
|9.866M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gentherm’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) was reported by Seaport Global on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting THRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.74% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is $82.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Gentherm.
Gentherm’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gentherm.
Gentherm is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.