QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
92.58 - 97.4
Vol / Avg.
187.2K/434.2K
Div / Yield
3/3.21%
52 Wk
33.79 - 102.95
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
2.22
Open
94.99
P/E
2.07
EPS
10.67
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 2:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 3:34PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 4:31PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Danaos Corp is an an international owner of containerships. It provides international seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company's customer includes CMA-CGM, Hyundai Merchant Marine, MSC, Yang Ming, Hapag Lloyd, ZIM, Maersk, COSCO, OOCL, Evergreen, KMTC, SITC, Niledutch, Samudera and ONE; and for Gemini, MSC, CMA-CGM, Hapag Lloyd and TS Lines. Geographically, the company operates in Australia-Asia, Europe, and America, with maximum revenue from Australia-Asia region.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.6606.100 1.4400
REV202.970M215.038M12.068M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Danaos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danaos (DAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danaos (NYSE: DAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Danaos's (DAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Danaos (DAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Danaos (NYSE: DAC) was reported by Jefferies on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting DAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.44% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Danaos (DAC)?

A

The stock price for Danaos (NYSE: DAC) is $93.675 last updated Today at 6:00:17 PM.

Q

Does Danaos (DAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Danaos (NYSE:DAC) reporting earnings?

A

Danaos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Danaos (DAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danaos.

Q

What sector and industry does Danaos (DAC) operate in?

A

Danaos is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.