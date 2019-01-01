Danaos Corp is an an international owner of containerships. It provides international seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company's customer includes CMA-CGM, Hyundai Merchant Marine, MSC, Yang Ming, Hapag Lloyd, ZIM, Maersk, COSCO, OOCL, Evergreen, KMTC, SITC, Niledutch, Samudera and ONE; and for Gemini, MSC, CMA-CGM, Hapag Lloyd and TS Lines. Geographically, the company operates in Australia-Asia, Europe, and America, with maximum revenue from Australia-Asia region.