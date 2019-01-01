QQQ
Range
20.38 - 20.7
Vol / Avg.
315.1K/728.2K
Div / Yield
1.06/5.15%
52 Wk
19.64 - 23.65
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
348.33
Open
20.68
P/E
68.57
EPS
0.09
Shares
86.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Easterly Government Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in acquisition, development, and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S.Government agencies. The company generates all his revenue by leasing their properties to such agencies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Easterly Government Props Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Easterly Government Props (DEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Easterly Government Props's (DEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Easterly Government Props (DEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Easterly Government Props (DEA)?

A

The stock price for Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) is $20.47 last updated Today at 6:26:33 PM.

Q

Does Easterly Government Props (DEA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Easterly Government Props (DEA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) reporting earnings?

A

Easterly Government Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Easterly Government Props (DEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Easterly Government Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Easterly Government Props (DEA) operate in?

A

Easterly Government Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.