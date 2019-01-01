|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Easterly Government Props’s space includes: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE), City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ).
The latest price target for Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) is $20.47 last updated Today at 6:26:33 PM.
The next Easterly Government Props (DEA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Easterly Government Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Easterly Government Props.
Easterly Government Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.