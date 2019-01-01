|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|9.900
|11.290
|1.3900
|REV
|6.790B
|7.211B
|421.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Moderna’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 213.00 expecting MRNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.42% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is $150.61 last updated Today at 5:12:46 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Moderna.
Moderna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Moderna.
Moderna is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.