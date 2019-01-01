QQQ
Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS9.90011.290 1.3900
REV6.790B7.211B421.000M

Moderna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moderna (MRNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moderna's (MRNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moderna (MRNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 213.00 expecting MRNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.42% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Moderna (MRNA)?

A

The stock price for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is $150.61 last updated Today at 5:12:46 PM.

Q

Does Moderna (MRNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moderna.

Q

When is Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reporting earnings?

A

Moderna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Moderna (MRNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moderna.

Q

What sector and industry does Moderna (MRNA) operate in?

A

Moderna is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.