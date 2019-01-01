Lifetime Brands Inc is a U.S. based company which designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home and markets its products under brands such as Farberware, KitchenAid, Cuisine de France, and others. The company markets and sells its products principally on a wholesale basis to retailers. It also markets and sells a limited selection of its products directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred, and Friends, Built NY, and Lifetime Sterling. Its products include kitchen tools, gadgets, cutlery, dinnerware and glassware. The segments of the company are the U.S. and International. It derives a majority of the revenue from the U.S. segment which includes the domestic operations of the company's business.