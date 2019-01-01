QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Lifetime Brands Inc is a U.S. based company which designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home and markets its products under brands such as Farberware, KitchenAid, Cuisine de France, and others. The company markets and sells its products principally on a wholesale basis to retailers. It also markets and sells a limited selection of its products directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred, and Friends, Built NY, and Lifetime Sterling. Its products include kitchen tools, gadgets, cutlery, dinnerware and glassware. The segments of the company are the U.S. and International. It derives a majority of the revenue from the U.S. segment which includes the domestic operations of the company's business.

Lifetime Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifetime Brands (LCUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifetime Brands's (LCUT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lifetime Brands (LCUT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) was reported by DA Davidson on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting LCUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.84% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifetime Brands (LCUT)?

A

The stock price for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) is $13.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifetime Brands (LCUT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) reporting earnings?

A

Lifetime Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifetime Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifetime Brands (LCUT) operate in?

A

Lifetime Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.