Range
6.77 - 7.23
Vol / Avg.
4.1M/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.06/0.90%
52 Wk
5.31 - 9.31
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.19
P/E
49.86
EPS
0.03
Shares
191.8M
Outstanding
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm's royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.040 -0.0100
REV29.000M29.821M821.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sandstorm Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sandstorm Gold (SAND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sandstorm Gold's (SAND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sandstorm Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Sandstorm Gold (SAND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.75 expecting SAND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.92% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)?

A

The stock price for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) is $6.895 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sandstorm Gold (SAND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sandstorm Gold.

Q

When is Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) reporting earnings?

A

Sandstorm Gold’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.

Q

Is Sandstorm Gold (SAND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sandstorm Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Sandstorm Gold (SAND) operate in?

A

Sandstorm Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.