Trinity Capital Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company is engaged in providing debt, including loans and equipment financings, to growth-stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Its equipment financings involve loans for general or specific use, including acquiring equipment, secured by the equipment or other assets of the portfolio company.

Trinity Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Capital (TRIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ: TRIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Capital's (TRIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trinity Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Capital (TRIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ: TRIN) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting TRIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.94% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Capital (TRIN)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ: TRIN) is $17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Capital (TRIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Trinity Capital (TRIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Capital (TRIN) operate in?

A

Trinity Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.