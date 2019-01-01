QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/202.7K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.55%
52 Wk
7.96 - 12.13
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.68
Shares
271M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 7:55AM
TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company owns more than 70 power plants in Canada, the Western United States, and Australia. TransAlta's net generating capacity is approximately two thirds coal or natural gas-fired. The remaining one third consists primarily of hydroelectric plants and wind energy farms. We expect this mix to shift to more renewable energy as the company retires Alberta coal plants to comply with carbon emissions legislation. TransAlta also has an energy trading and marketing business and owns natural gas transmission lines.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060-0.230 -0.2900
REV460.490M483.852M23.362M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TransAlta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TransAlta (TAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TransAlta's (TAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TransAlta.

Q

What is the target price for TransAlta (TAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) was reported by RBC Capital on February 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting TAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TransAlta (TAC)?

A

The stock price for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) is $10.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TransAlta (TAC) pay a dividend?

A

The next TransAlta (TAC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) reporting earnings?

A

TransAlta’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is TransAlta (TAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TransAlta.

Q

What sector and industry does TransAlta (TAC) operate in?

A

TransAlta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.