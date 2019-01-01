QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/275.4K
Div / Yield
0.7/7.10%
52 Wk
9.23 - 10.65
Mkt Cap
558.4M
Payout Ratio
40.28
Open
-
P/E
6.2
EPS
0
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests primarily in adjustable-rate U.S. dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans.

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Floating Rate Inc's (JFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JFR) is $9.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JFR) operate in?

A

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.