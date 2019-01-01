QQQ
Range
32.51 - 33.68
Vol / Avg.
336.1K/991.5K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.37%
52 Wk
21.3 - 38.32
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
75
Open
32.69
P/E
81.22
EPS
-0.53
Shares
125.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Zurn Water Solutions Corp delivers solutions that ensure water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around nonresidential buildings.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.220 0.1100
REV222.340M232.300M9.960M

Zurn Water Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zurn Water Solutions's (ZWS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) was reported by Baird on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting ZWS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.01% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)?

A

The stock price for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) is $33.33 last updated Today at 6:32:46 PM.

Q

Does Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) reporting earnings?

A

Zurn Water Solutions's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zurn Water Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) operate in?

A

Zurn Water Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.