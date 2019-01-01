QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(:ENOV)
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
- / 2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
59.15 - 71.96
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
- / -
P/E
39.14
EPS
-0.03
Shares / Outstanding
45.4M / 53.8M
50d Avg. Price
70.45

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV), Quotes and News Summary

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Colfax is a diversified technology firm that produces welding equipment and medical devices. Following the sale of its air and gas handling business in 2019, Colfax's remaining portfolio is organized into two segments: fabrication technology and medical technology. Fabrication technology is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications, mostly marketed under the ESAB brand name. The medical technology segment makes medical devices, including orthopedic braces, reconstructive implants, and other products used for rehabilitation, physical therapy, and pain management. The company generated roughly $3.9 billion in revenue in 2021.
Read More

Enovis Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Enovis (ENOV) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Enovis (NYSE: ENOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Enovis's (ENOV) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Enovis (ENOV) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Enovis

Q
Current Stock Price for Enovis (ENOV)?
A

The stock price for Enovis (NYSE: ENOV) is $69.01 last updated Tue Apr 05 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Enovis (ENOV) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enovis.

Q
When is Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) reporting earnings?
A

Enovis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Enovis (ENOV) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Enovis.

Q
What sector and industry does Enovis (ENOV) operate in?
A

Enovis is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.