Range
46.56 - 48.7
Vol / Avg.
392.6K/683.8K
Div / Yield
1.53/3.13%
52 Wk
39.4 - 62.7
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
53.15
Open
47.56
P/E
17.05
EPS
0.99
Shares
49.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc is a health and beauty direct-selling company with a comprehensive product line: anti-aging skin products; peels, masks, and scrubs; moisturizers; body care; hair care; men's care; oral care; sun protection; and cosmetics. The company has three main product divisions: anti-aging, skin, and pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceuticals division offers nutritionals, weight-management products, and food supplements. The company has operations internationally, in more than 50 countries across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9501.110 0.1600
REV655.930M673.436M17.506M

Analyst Ratings

Nu Skin Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nu Skin Enterprises's (NUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) was reported by DA Davidson on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.57% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)?

A

The stock price for Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) is $47.815 last updated Today at 8:20:28 PM.

Q

Does Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) reporting earnings?

A

Nu Skin Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) operate in?

A

Nu Skin Enterprises is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.