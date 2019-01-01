|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|0.120
|0.0100
|REV
|271.910M
|288.519M
|16.609M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Blue Owl Capital’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) was reported by B of A Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting OWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) is $12.11 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
The next Blue Owl Capital (OWL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Blue Owl Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Blue Owl Capital.
Blue Owl Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.