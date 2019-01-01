QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.44 - 12.23
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/3.5M
Div / Yield
0.4/3.36%
52 Wk
9.68 - 17.89
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
364.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 5:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 3:17PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 6:37AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. It provides investors access to asset management capital solutions through its Direct Lending and GP Capital Solutions business segments. Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high net worth individuals, asset managers and insurance companies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.120 0.0100
REV271.910M288.519M16.609M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue Owl Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blue Owl Capital (OWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Owl Capital's (OWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blue Owl Capital (OWL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) was reported by B of A Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting OWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Owl Capital (OWL)?

A

The stock price for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) is $12.11 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Blue Owl Capital (OWL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Blue Owl Capital (OWL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Owl Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 21, 2022.

Q

Is Blue Owl Capital (OWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Owl Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Owl Capital (OWL) operate in?

A

Blue Owl Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.