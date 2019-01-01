QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.5 - 4.7
Vol / Avg.
373.9K/352.6K
Div / Yield
0.48/10.26%
52 Wk
4.4 - 6.55
Mkt Cap
165.8M
Payout Ratio
111.63
Open
4.52
P/E
10.88
EPS
0.12
Shares
35.4M
Outstanding
Sachem Capital Corp is a United States-based real estate investment trust. The company specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located in Connecticut. Its primary objective is to grow the loan portfolio while protecting and preserving capital in a manner that provides for attractive risk-adjusted returns to shareholders over the long term through dividends.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Sachem Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sachem Capital (SACH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sachem Capital's (SACH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sachem Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Sachem Capital (SACH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SACH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sachem Capital (SACH)?

A

The stock price for Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) is $4.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sachem Capital (SACH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Sachem Capital (AMEX:SACH) reporting earnings?

A

Sachem Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Sachem Capital (SACH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sachem Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Sachem Capital (SACH) operate in?

A

Sachem Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.