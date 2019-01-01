Verastem Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It is a commercial-stage company focused on discovering and developing drugs to aid patients suffering from cancer. The company's first commercial product, COPIKTRA (duvelisib) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after at least two prior systemic therapies. The company's product pipeline candidate, defactinib, is a focal adhesion kinase inhibitor in development for the treatment of cancers where there are limited treatment options, including lung, ovarian, lymphoma, pancreatic, and other advanced cancers.