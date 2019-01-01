QQQ
Range
1.2 - 1.26
Vol / Avg.
162K/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.09 - 4.93
Mkt Cap
220.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
182.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Verastem Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It is a commercial-stage company focused on discovering and developing drugs to aid patients suffering from cancer. The company's first commercial product, COPIKTRA (duvelisib) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after at least two prior systemic therapies. The company's product pipeline candidate, defactinib, is a focal adhesion kinase inhibitor in development for the treatment of cancers where there are limited treatment options, including lung, ovarian, lymphoma, pancreatic, and other advanced cancers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Verastem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verastem (VSTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verastem's (VSTM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verastem (VSTM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting VSTM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 312.88% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verastem (VSTM)?

A

The stock price for Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) is $1.211 last updated Today at 4:04:03 PM.

Q

Does Verastem (VSTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verastem.

Q

When is Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) reporting earnings?

A

Verastem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Verastem (VSTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verastem.

Q

What sector and industry does Verastem (VSTM) operate in?

A

Verastem is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.