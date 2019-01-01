QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.43 - 11.6
Vol / Avg.
208.8K/275.2K
Div / Yield
0.92/8.04%
52 Wk
9.66 - 12.15
Mkt Cap
821.4M
Payout Ratio
47.14
Open
11.51
P/E
5.86
EPS
0
Shares
71.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Highland Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company's portfolio of investments includes different industry investments such as financial, chemicals, energy, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Highland Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highland Income Fund (HFRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Highland Income Fund's (HFRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Highland Income Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Highland Income Fund (HFRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Highland Income Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Highland Income Fund (HFRO)?

A

The stock price for Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is $11.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highland Income Fund (HFRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) reporting earnings?

A

Highland Income Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Highland Income Fund (HFRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highland Income Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Highland Income Fund (HFRO) operate in?

A

Highland Income Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.