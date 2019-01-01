QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. Its FullMAX system of wireless base stations, fixed and mobile remote radios are deployed by customers to create wide-area wireless broadband cellular networks. The company markets and sells its products to companies in the electric utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas such as homeland security and defense, and transportation.

Ondas Holdings Questions & Answers

How do I buy Ondas Holdings (ONDS) stock?

You can purchase shares of Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Ondas Holdings's (ONDS) competitors?

What is the target price for Ondas Holdings (ONDS) stock?

There is no analysis for Ondas Holdings

Current Stock Price for Ondas Holdings (ONDS)?

The stock price for Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) is $4.68 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Does Ondas Holdings (ONDS) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Ondas Holdings.

When is Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) reporting earnings?

Ondas Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Is Ondas Holdings (ONDS) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Ondas Holdings.

What sector and industry does Ondas Holdings (ONDS) operate in?

Ondas Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.