Range
10.5 - 10.76
Vol / Avg.
88.2K/48.7K
Div / Yield
0.69/6.39%
52 Wk
10.73 - 12.21
Mkt Cap
132.5M
Payout Ratio
75.26
Open
10.54
P/E
11.12
EPS
0
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is a diversified fund. It seeks a high level of current income by investing primarily in floating-rate loans. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and seek preservation of capital.

Pioneer Floating Rate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pioneer Floating Rate's (PHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pioneer Floating Rate.

Q

What is the target price for Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pioneer Floating Rate

Q

Current Stock Price for Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD)?

A

The stock price for Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) is $10.71 last updated Today at 8:56:12 PM.

Q

Does Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) reporting earnings?

A

Pioneer Floating Rate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pioneer Floating Rate.

Q

What sector and industry does Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) operate in?

A

Pioneer Floating Rate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.