Range
9.52 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
81.7K/119.6K
Div / Yield
0.97/10.05%
52 Wk
6.98 - 10.17
Mkt Cap
211.2M
Payout Ratio
27.84
Open
9.57
P/E
3.02
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek long-term growth of capital and future income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign equity, debt, and money market securities. It may also invest in senior loans to domestic or foreign corporations, partnerships, and other entities that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Highland Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highland Global (HGLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Highland Global's (HGLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Highland Global.

Q

What is the target price for Highland Global (HGLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Highland Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Highland Global (HGLB)?

A

The stock price for Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) is $9.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:18:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highland Global (HGLB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Highland Global (HGLB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) reporting earnings?

A

Highland Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Highland Global (HGLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highland Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Highland Global (HGLB) operate in?

A

Highland Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.