QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.23 - 17.1
Vol / Avg.
29.3K/81.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 21.49
Mkt Cap
213.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.6
P/E
14.15
EPS
0.61
Shares
12.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 8:09AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
DLH Holdings Corp is a provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and program management solutions in the United States. The company offers services to several government agencies which include the Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense and other government agencies. It operates primarily through prime contracts and also derives its revenue from agencies of the federal government, primarily as a prime contractor but also as a subcontractor to other Federal prime contractors.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.550 0.0700
REV158.000M152.801M-5.200M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.210 -0.0100
REV63.000M65.182M2.182M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DLH Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DLH Hldgs (DLHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DLH Hldgs's (DLHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DLH Hldgs (DLHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on December 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting DLHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.39% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DLH Hldgs (DLHC)?

A

The stock price for DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) is $16.75 last updated Today at 7:01:17 PM.

Q

Does DLH Hldgs (DLHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DLH Hldgs.

Q

When is DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) reporting earnings?

A

DLH Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is DLH Hldgs (DLHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DLH Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does DLH Hldgs (DLHC) operate in?

A

DLH Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.