Range
125 - 137
Vol / Avg.
2M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
123.92 - 201.68
Mkt Cap
14.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
125.35
P/E
13.17
EPS
1.97
Shares
108.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged with one another in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7602.980 0.2200
REV1.110B1.114B4.000M

Analyst Ratings

Qorvo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qorvo (QRVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qorvo's (QRVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qorvo (QRVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) was reported by Benchmark on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting QRVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.83% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qorvo (QRVO)?

A

The stock price for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) is $136.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qorvo (QRVO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qorvo.

Q

When is Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) reporting earnings?

A

Qorvo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Qorvo (QRVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qorvo.

Q

What sector and industry does Qorvo (QRVO) operate in?

A

Qorvo is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.