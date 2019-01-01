QQQ
Range
11.8 - 12.05
Vol / Avg.
155.5K/586.6K
Div / Yield
0.48/4.09%
52 Wk
7.56 - 12.3
Mkt Cap
587.9M
Payout Ratio
177.43
Open
11.94
P/E
48.96
EPS
0.06
Shares
49.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. Its property portfolio includes retail and office/flex properties. The company's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. The organization derives revenue primarily in the form of rental revenues.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV32.670M

Whitestone REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whitestone REIT (WSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whitestone REIT's (WSR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Whitestone REIT (WSR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) was reported by JMP Securities on June 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WSR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Whitestone REIT (WSR)?

A

The stock price for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is $11.97 last updated Today at 5:29:26 PM.

Q

Does Whitestone REIT (WSR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Whitestone REIT (WSR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) reporting earnings?

A

Whitestone REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Whitestone REIT (WSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whitestone REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Whitestone REIT (WSR) operate in?

A

Whitestone REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.