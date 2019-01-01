Astec Industries Inc designs and manufactures equipment and components used primarily in road construction and other development activities. Its products are used through the entire process of building roads, from mining and crushing materials to creating the road surface. The company manufactures a line of plants, pavers, vehicles, and machines to mix and transform materials into construction components. It has two operating segments: infrastructure solutions (the largest in terms of revenue) and materials solutions. The majority of sales are derived from the United States. Its customers are asphalt producers, highway and heavy equipment contractors, ready mix concrete producers, demolition recycling markets, sand and gravel producers, open mine operators, quarry operators, and others.