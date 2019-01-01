QQQ
Range
49.96 - 52.73
Vol / Avg.
115.9K/116.5K
Div / Yield
0.48/0.95%
52 Wk
49.96 - 80
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
23.78
Open
51.22
P/E
27.3
EPS
0.41
Shares
22.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Astec Industries Inc designs and manufactures equipment and components used primarily in road construction and other development activities. Its products are used through the entire process of building roads, from mining and crushing materials to creating the road surface. The company manufactures a line of plants, pavers, vehicles, and machines to mix and transform materials into construction components. It has two operating segments: infrastructure solutions (the largest in terms of revenue) and materials solutions. The majority of sales are derived from the United States. Its customers are asphalt producers, highway and heavy equipment contractors, ready mix concrete producers, demolition recycling markets, sand and gravel producers, open mine operators, quarry operators, and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV267.890M

Analyst Ratings

Astec Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astec Industries (ASTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astec Industries's (ASTE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Astec Industries (ASTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting ASTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.34% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Astec Industries (ASTE)?

A

The stock price for Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) is $50.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astec Industries (ASTE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 2, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021.

Q

When is Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) reporting earnings?

A

Astec Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Astec Industries (ASTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astec Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Astec Industries (ASTE) operate in?

A

Astec Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.