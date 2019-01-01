|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|267.890M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Astec Industries’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting ASTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.34% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) is $50.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 2, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021.
Astec Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Astec Industries.
Astec Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.