Range
12.75 - 13.08
Vol / Avg.
349.6K/368.3K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.21%
52 Wk
10.6 - 17.25
Mkt Cap
571.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.91
P/E
5.4
EPS
0.67
Shares
44M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc is a private real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE: FBRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin BSP Realty Trust's (FBRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)?

A

The stock price for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE: FBRT) is $13.01 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Q

When is Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin BSP Realty Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) operate in?

A

Franklin BSP Realty Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.