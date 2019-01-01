QQQ
Range
4.3 - 4.63
Vol / Avg.
127.8K/190.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.65 - 11.25
Mkt Cap
258.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
59.5M
Outstanding
High Tide Inc is a downstream focused retailer of cannabis products, distributor, and seller of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker's Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and KushBar Inc. The firm has established two main segments, being retail and wholesale. It generates substantial revenue from retail stores e-commerce platforms. Geographically it serves Canada, the USA and other international markets and earns key revenue from domestic sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.070 -0.0200
REV42.570M42.727M157.000K

Analyst Ratings

High Tide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy High Tide (HITI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are High Tide's (HITI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for High Tide.

Q

What is the target price for High Tide (HITI) stock?

A

The latest price target for High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI) was reported by Roth Capital on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting HITI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 176.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for High Tide (HITI)?

A

The stock price for High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI) is $4.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does High Tide (HITI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Tide.

Q

When is High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) reporting earnings?

A

High Tide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is High Tide (HITI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for High Tide.

Q

What sector and industry does High Tide (HITI) operate in?

A

High Tide is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.