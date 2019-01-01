High Tide Inc is a downstream focused retailer of cannabis products, distributor, and seller of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker's Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and KushBar Inc. The firm has established two main segments, being retail and wholesale. It generates substantial revenue from retail stores e-commerce platforms. Geographically it serves Canada, the USA and other international markets and earns key revenue from domestic sales.