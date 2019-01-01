QQQ
Range
45.37 - 46.09
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/6.6M
Div / Yield
1.91/4.22%
52 Wk
43.62 - 57.05
Mkt Cap
39.8B
Payout Ratio
27.47
Open
45.4
P/E
6.58
EPS
4.13
Shares
863.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Walgreens Boots Alliance is a leading retail pharmacy chain, with over 13,000 stores in 50 states and 9 countries. Walgreens' core strategy involves brick-and-mortar retail pharmacy locations in high-traffic areas, with nearly 80% of the U.S. population living within 5 miles of a store. Currently, the company has a leading market share of the domestic prescription drug market at about 20%. In 2021, the company sold off a majority of its Alliance Healthcare wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion, doubling down on its core pharmacy efforts and ventures in strategic growth areas in primary care (VillageMD) and digital offerings. The company also has equity stakes in AmerisourceBergen (29%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%).

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3301.680 0.3500
REV32.740B33.901B1.161B

Analyst Ratings

Walgreens Boots Alliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Walgreens Boots Alliance’s space includes: 111 (NASDAQ:YI), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD).

Q

What is the target price for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was reported by UBS on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting WBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.87% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)?

A

The stock price for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is $46.07 last updated Today at 4:01:06 PM.

Q

Does Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reporting earnings?

A

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) operate in?

A

Walgreens Boots Alliance is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.