Walgreens Boots Alliance is a leading retail pharmacy chain, with over 13,000 stores in 50 states and 9 countries. Walgreens' core strategy involves brick-and-mortar retail pharmacy locations in high-traffic areas, with nearly 80% of the U.S. population living within 5 miles of a store. Currently, the company has a leading market share of the domestic prescription drug market at about 20%. In 2021, the company sold off a majority of its Alliance Healthcare wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion, doubling down on its core pharmacy efforts and ventures in strategic growth areas in primary care (VillageMD) and digital offerings. The company also has equity stakes in AmerisourceBergen (29%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%).